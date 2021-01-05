Howard County Arts Council Welcomes Two New Members to Board of Directors

The Howard County Arts Council welcomes two community leaders to its Board of Directors. Muriel Giles Mitchell and Debra Stepp join a multitalented group led by Board President Sharonlee Vogel, Community Liaison and Visual Artist.

In welcoming the new members, Vogel said, "The Arts Council's stature as a model multi-purpose arts agency and advocate for the arts is due, in large part, to strong governance. As President of the Board, I look forward to working with the new and existing Board members to foster the arts and connect people with the arts. "

The new members bring a wealth of experience and expertise along with new perspectives to the Arts Council Board:

Muriel Giles Mitchell | Community Liaison

Muriel Giles Mitchell grew up in Baltimore City, graduating from Western High School and receiving a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Morgan State College (now Morgan State University). While living in Boston and working as a middle school teacher, she received at M.Ed degree with a concentration in reading from Northeastern University. After moving to Howard County in 1973, Muriel enjoyed a thirty-eight year career with the Montgomery County Public School System, working as a reading specialist, a Title I specialist, and special education coordinator. She currently serves as the coordinator of Howard County's annual Black History Expo, the National Panhellenic Council of Howard County's Toys for Tots toy drive, and the MLK Food Drive. As a member of the Columbia (MD) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., she has served in a number of elected positions, including president. Muriel and her husband also serve as Family Ministries Coordinators at Locust United Methodist Church.

Debra Stepp | Community Liaison

Debra Stepp is a longtime admirer of the arts and all its creative forms and colorful mediums. An early, travelled background provided a rich exposure and education with various cultures and languages. This channeled Debra's interests in the arts and culinary worlds. Debra held various leadership & consulting positions in the information technology, marketing, and management arenas. She also enjoys working as an event manager and voiceover talent. Debra collects and promotes African American/international art & artists and supports history through art education. She initially joined the Arts Council as a volunteer on the Celebration of the Arts Committee, representing the Columbia, Maryland Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., a public service organization fondly known to the Arts Council community as the 'Ladies in Red.'

The Arts Council's Board of Directors is a volunteer governing Board that is legally and fiscally responsible for the organization. The Board hires the Executive Director, makes strategic decisions, and sets policy to ensure programs and operations are consistent with the Arts Council's mission. The new Board members join the Arts Council at an exciting time with a new season of programming and the kick-off for the annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County fundraising campaign just underway.

For more information on the Arts Council and its programs, visit hocoarts.org or call 410-313-2787.