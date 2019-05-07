Howard County Arts Council Seeks Applicants for Cultural Arts Showcase 2019

The Howard County Arts Council is seeking artist applications for its annual Cultural Arts Showcase, presented in partnership with the Recreation & Leisure Service Branch (RALS) of the Maryland Recreation & Parks Association (MRPA). The event will be held at Howard County Center for the Arts at 8510 High Ridge Road in Ellicott City on Friday, October 11, 2019.

The Cultural Arts Showcase is a program to assist schools and civic organizations in identifying performing, visual and literary artists for workshops, performances, demonstrations, and in-school residencies. Attendees of Showcase include cultural arts representatives, PTA Representatives, festival and special event coordinators from Recreation and Parks, and other members of the community. The deadline to apply is June 25, 2019. Interested artists should visit the Opportunities for Artists & Arts Groups section at hocoarts.org for more information and to apply online.

The Howard County Arts Council is a non-profit organization whose mission is to serve the citizens of Howard County by fostering the arts, artists and arts organizations. The Howard County Arts Council receives major grants from the Howard County Government and the Maryland State Arts Council and sustaining annual support from corporate, foundation and individual sponsors. Howard County Arts Council offices are located at the Howard County Center for the Arts, 8510 High Ridge Road, Ellicott City, MD 21043. The Howard County Center for the Arts is an accessible facility encouraging the full participation of individuals with disabilities. For information, call 410.313.ARTS (2787), fax 410.313.2790, or email info@hocoarts.org. TDD: 711





