Howard County Arts Council Scholarship Recipients Announced

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is pleased to announce the recipients of its 2019 Arts Scholarship Program. A total of $10,000 in awards was distributed. A $2,000 scholarship was awarded to Noella Moon, Visual Art, Wilde Lake High School. $1,500 scholarships went to Gabrielle Aidam, Visual Art, Long Reach High School; Garrett Jacob, Vocal Music/Songwriting, Reservoir High School; Caleb Park, Instrumental Music (Cello), Long Reach High School; and Laressa Winters, Instrumental Music (Bassoon), Atholton High School. $1,000 scholarships were presented to Zachary Garrigus, Visual Art/Film, Atholton High School; and Juliana Torres, Instrumental Music (Cello), Centennial High School.

Scholarship funds will be used for enrollment in an accredited college program for a degree in the arts, and are sent directly to the registrar or bursar's office of the university chosen by the recipient.

Each applicant was reviewed based on the following criteria as demonstrated in work samples and other application materials submitted: artistic merit, demonstrated understanding of artistic discipline, ability of the student to articulate artistic concepts and influences, commitment to a career in the arts, and a successful record in an academic setting.

Four years ago Howard Bank announced the new Business Partnership for the Arts Scholarship at Howard Community College (HCC) and challenged local businesses to match the bank's initial contribution. As part of the Arts Council's partnership with the bank, Business Partnership scholarships are announced annually at the Celebration of the Arts. The 2019 Business Partnership scholarship for performing arts was awarded to HCC student Neal Chakrabarti, a music major.

All of these students demonstrated incredible skill and passion for their disciplines and a true commitment to the arts and an arts education.

Said HCAC Executive Director Coleen West, "All of us at the Arts Council are proud of the arts programs we have developed for children and teens and we are particularly proud of our scholarship program for high school seniors. By investing in the future of these talented, emerging artists, we are investing in the future of the arts as well. And, if this year's scholarship recipients are any indication, the future looks bright!"

The 2019 Arts Scholarship is made possible through funds raised via the Arts Council's annual fundraiser, the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. The Business Partnership for the Arts Scholarship Fund is a designated fund of the Community Foundation of Howard County established by Howard Bank.





