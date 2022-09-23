Howard County Arts Council Celebrates National Arts And Humanities Month This October

The Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) is joining Americans for the Arts and arts agencies across the nation in encouraging people to celebrate National Arts and Humanities Month (NAHM) by supporting the arts in our community during the month of October.

HCAC will participate in NAHM with our exciting new public art exhibit, ARTsites 2022, on display now through July 2023 at twelve locations throughout Howard County; and with Art Maryland 2022, a multimedia, juried exhibit showcasing regional artists, on display at Howard County Center for the Arts from October 7 through November 19, 2022. Gallery hours are Monday - Friday 10am-8pm, Saturday 10am-4pm, and Sunday 12-4pm.

Other Howard County arts events taking place in October include:

October 3: Try It Out Comedy presents Eat! Drink! Laugh! Clean, live, stand-up comedy with the funniest comedians in the DMV. 7pm. $25. Busboys and Poets, Columbia. tryitoutcomedy.com

October 7-23: The Lightning Thief, presented by Silhouette Stages. Howard County's premiere community theater presents this dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book. See website for showtimes. $15-24. Slayton House, Columbia. silhouettestages.com/now-playing

October 21: St. Louis Concert Series celebrates Oktoberfest. Opera Baltimore joins host St. Louis Concert Series for a big oompah wilkommen to Oktoberfest with German fare, drink, and music featuring area singers and musicians. 7:30pm. $25. St. Louis Church, Clarksville. stlconcertseries.org

October 22: Mendelssohn and Bach, presented by Columbia Pro Cantare. The choral group opens its 46th season with a concert of works by Mendelssohn and Bach. 8pm. $10-22. First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Ellicott City. procantare.org

Coordinated by Americans for the Arts, National Arts and Humanities Month encourages Americans to explore new facets of the arts and humanities in their lives and to begin a lifelong habit of active participation in the arts and humanities. This month-long celebration grew out of National Arts Week, begun by Americans for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Arts in 1985. Visit americansforthearts.org/nahm for more information.

To learn more about Arts Council programs and other Howard County arts events, visit the Arts Council website and online arts calendar at hocoarts.org.