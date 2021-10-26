Howard County Arts Council Celebrates 40 Years At Celebration Of The Arts In Howard County

On Saturday, October 2nd, the Howard County Arts Council hosted the 24th Annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County. This year's benefit gala welcomed nearly 200 guests to the in-person performance at the Jim Rouse Theatre for the Performing Arts in Columbia and another 100 to a virtual live-stream, raising more than $40,000 (net) to support the arts in Howard County. Since 1998, more than $1.6 million has been raised through Celebration of the Arts!

Liz Bobo and Lloyd Knowles were the Honorary Co-Chairs for the Celebration. In their roles as elected Howard County officials, both were strong supporters of the arts and instrumental in the founding of the Arts Council 40 years ago. Joseph W. Ritsch, producing artistic director for Rep Stage, served as Event Emcee.

The Rising Star Performing Arts Competition featured eight emerging performing artists vying for the title of Rising Star and a professional development award of $5,000. After enjoying the finalists' performances, the in-person and virtual audiences cast their votes, selecting MaryKate Brouillet as the 2021 Rising Star for her spirited rendition of "How Lucky Can You Get" from Funny Lady, by John Kander and Fred Ebb. The other talented finalists who performed at the Celebration were Lizzi Albert, Theatre; Amanda Cunningham, Singer-Songwriter; Teresa Deskur, Recorder; Daisha Graf, Dance; Madhulika C. Nallani, Dance; Eleanor Parks, Musical Theatre; and Gabrielle Stanback, Violin.

The 2020 Howie Awards were presented to individuals who have made significant contributions to the arts in Howard County. The recipients were: Linda Joy Burke, Outstanding Artist; Patricia Hunter and Eric Posner, Outstanding Arts Educators; and Phyllis Madachy, Outstanding Community Supporter of the Arts (presented posthumously). A special Legacy in the Arts Award was also presented to Linda and Philip Press.

Guest performers featured on stage were Kinetics Dance Company, Jay Frisby, Nick Lehan, James Toler, and accompanist Ross Scott Rawlings. Guests enjoyed musical entertainment by guitarist Bruce Casteel during the Art Auction Preview which preceded the gala.

The online Celebration Art Auction featured 47 local artists, who contributed 53 works of art, and 14 works of art were sold.

Each year proceeds from the Celebration support grants to local arts organizations and schools (grades K-12), scholarships for emerging artists, and programs in the arts. The Arts Council salutes all of the board and committee members, sponsors, guests, artists and volunteers who made the event such an overwhelming success.

For more information, call 410-313-ARTS (2787) or visit the Arts Council website: hocoarts.org.