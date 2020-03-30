Howard County Arts Council Announces Howard County Artist Relief Fund

In light of the impact of the virus public health emergency on the arts community, the Howard County Arts Council (HCAC) announces a temporary fund to assist local artists impacted by the economic fallout from postponed or canceled gigs, performances and freelance jobs. Relief funds will be provided to artists who can demonstrate they have had an engagement canceled or postponed due to the virus pandemic.

Along with other community and business sectors, the arts and culture sector - and artists - in Howard County are feeling the staggering economic effects of virus. With strict social distancing guidelines in place to stem the spread of the virus, public gatherings are banned, venues are closed, and performances, events, workshops, classes and gigs are being cancelled. Artists who work from gig to gig are losing income and their ability to support themselves and their families. HCAC and its generous donors are addressing the urgent needs of individual artists by providing immediate assistance through the Howard County Artist Relief Fund.

The purpose of the Relief Fund is:

To assist artists who reside or have maker spaces in Howard County and make income partially or fully through gigs and freelance work that have been lost due to virus. The Relief Fund will assist these artists through small, expedited grants of up to $250. Artists must also be able to demonstrate they live or have a maker space in Howard County. At this time, due to the limited amount of relief funds available, each artist is limited to one grant request.

Examples of losses the Relief Fund will support include, but are not limited to, lost income due to:

· cancelled performances in all performing arts disciplines at cafes, bars, concert halls, theatres

· cancelled Artist-in-Education residencies

· cancelled art workshops or classes

· gallery closures resulting in lost sales for visual artists with gallery contracts

Artists who wish to apply for a relief fund grant will find grant guidelines and the online application form at hocoarts.org/relief-fund-apply.

The Arts Council anticipates far greater need than this fund will be able to accommodate. Please consider supporting local artists by giving to the Howard County Artist Relief Fund today. Donations can be made at hocoarts.org/donate or by mailing contributions to the Howard County Arts Council, Attn: Howard County Artist Relief Fund, 8510 High Ridge Rd. Ellicott City, MD 21043.

Below you will also find additional resource links for artists and arts organizations from the National Endowment for the Arts, Americans for the Arts, Maryland State Arts Council and Maryland Citizens for the Arts:

National Endowment for the Arts: https://www.arts.gov/virus

Americans for the Arts: https://www.americansforthearts.org/by-topic/disaster-preparedness/virus-virus-resource-and-response-center

Maryland State Arts Council: https://www.msac.org/news/msac-virus-state-emergency-statement-resources

Maryland Citizens for the Arts: https://mdarts.org/news/virus-artist-emergency-resources/





