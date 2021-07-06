Howard County Arts Council Announces 24th Annual Celebration Of The Arts

The Howard County Arts Council will honor the local arts community's brightest stars this fall at the Celebration of the Arts in Howard County! The Arts Council's 24th annual fundraising event will take place on Saturday, October 2 from 7-9pm, at the Jim Rouse Theatre for Performing Arts in Columbia.

By moving to the fall what has traditionally been a spring event, HCAC will have the opportunity to safely plan and execute a live, in-person Celebration. While the evening will look and feel a bit different without the customary opening reception, this year's Celebration will still allow us to celebrate the artists in our community and provide an opportunity for them to shine.

The Celebration will feature the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition and the presentation of the Howie Awards, as well as a special live preview of the online art auction, featuring select works by local artists, which will take place in conjunction with the event.

The Rising Star Performing Arts Competition features ten young performing solo artists and/or small ensembles (ages 18-35) who have lived, worked or studied in Howard County. These artists will compete for a no-strings-attached $5,000 professional development award, with the winner selected by the Celebration audience and announced live on stage at the conclusion of the evening!

The Howie Awards are given annually to an Outstanding Artist, Outstanding Arts Educator, and Outstanding Business or Community Supporter of the Arts. Nominees are judged on their contributions and the significant impact they've had on the artistic life of Howard County.

Tickets for the Celebration are $40 and may be purchased online beginning July 15 at hocoarts.org. Ticket purchasers may select either an in-person or live-stream option.

Sponsorship, internship, and volunteer opportunities are available. For more information, visit hocoarts.org or call 410-313-ARTS (2787).