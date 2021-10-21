Howard Community College Theatre Presents THE INSEPERABLES By TJ Young

Howard Community College welcomes guests to reconnect with the arts this fall at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center. Director Bill Gillett brings HCC students and alumni together to present The Inseparables by TJ Young this November.

The Inseparables is a zany retelling of The Three Musketeers that finds the cast in a frantic rehearsal for a performance. Without enough actors, the performers turn to hand-puppets. This modern troupe of actors grapple with the classic tale in a fresh and exciting way, creating an epic performance with limited resources. They discover greatness within themselves as they learn the value of "All for one; one for all!"

Performances are scheduled November 18, 19, and 20 at 7:30 p.m. and November 21 at 2:30 p.m. All performances will take place in Smith Theatre. Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for students and military. Purchase tickets online at howardcc.edu/studenttheatre or through the Horowitz Center Box Office at 443-518-1500.