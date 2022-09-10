Howard Community College Announces AS YOU LIKE IT and More for 22/23 Season

The Howard Community College (HCC) Theatre Program has announced its 2022-2023 season, which includes theatre for young audiences, a Thornton Wilder play, a stage combat show, a Shakespeare comedy, and a free outdoor musical.

The season kicks off with "Miss Electricity," by Kathryn Walat. Directed by Coordinator of Theatre Jenny Male, "Miss Electricity" is a children's theatre production suitable for audiences of all ages. This show will tour to local elementary schools, but patrons can see performances at HCC before it hits the road on September 10, 11 and 16, 2022 in Smith Theatre. Tickets are $5 for all.

In October, Thornton Wilder's "The Skin of our Teeth" will be directed by Chair of Theatre and Dance Bill Gillett. The show depicts George and Maggie Antrobus who have been married for 5,000 years. This everyman family narrowly escapes one end-of-the-world disaster after another - from the Ice Age to flood to war. The production runs October 27 through 30 in Smith Theatre. General admission is $15. Tickets for students, seniors and military are $10.

An original stage combat show, "We Could Be Heroes," was created by Jenny Male, Chris Niebling and Sierra Young. Running March 15 through 18, 2023, the production features characters who must evolve into the true heroes they were meant to be. General admission is $15. Tickets for students, seniors and military are $10.

William Shakespeare's "As You Like It" will be performed on the stages of Smith Theatre and Dreier Stage, HCC's outdoor venue. Escape to the woods May 3 through 6, 2023, with some of Shakespeare's most beloved characters. Witness the mischief, wit and romance of this delightful comedy filled with music from the 1960s. General admission is $15. Tickets for students, seniors and military are $10.

The theatre program closes out the season with a free outdoor production of the Tony Award-winning musical "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," conceived by Rebecca Feldman with additional material by Jay Reiss, music and Lyrics by William Finn, and book By Rachel Sheinkin. This fast-paced musical has effortless wit and humor. An eclectic group of mid-pubescents vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. Presented on Dreier Stage, "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" will be performed under the stars on June 22, 23 and 24, 2023. No tickets required.

More information and online tickets are available at www.howardcc.edu/studenttheatre. The Horowitz Center Box Office is open Wednesdays through Fridays, 12 - 4 p.m. Visit the box office in person or speak with an attendant by phone at 443-518-1500, ext. 0. Email at any time to boxoffice@howardcc.edu. Visit www.howardcc.edu/boxoffice for more information.

ABOUT THE HCC THEATRE DEPARTMENT

The HCC Theatre Department is devoted to offering relevant and educational on and off stage experiences for students and community members to augment classroom learning and provide valuable performing opportunities. It is in this vein that the program offers additional works throughout the year, which include fall and spring plays and musicals, touring children's theatre, showcases, and outdoor Shakespeare performances. Led by a professional theatre faculty, students are well-prepared for a future in theatre.