Hippodrome Theater Announces Vaccination Policy

The below policies are effective September 2, 2021 and will remain in place through at least December 31, 2021. The company will regularly evaluate its policies and may update them based on public health guidance and applicable law.

Vaccination Requirements

Effective September 2, 2021-December 31, 2021 (date subject to change)

All guests ages 12 and older must be Fully Vaccinated against COVID-19 with an FDA or WHO authorized or approved vaccine and must show proof of vaccination at their time of entry into the theater with their ticket.

"Fully vaccinated" means the performance date must be at least 14 days after the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, or at least 14 days after a single-dose COVID-19 vaccine.

Proof of vaccination can be in one of the following forms and should include name of person vaccinated, type of vaccine provided and date last dose administered:

Vaccination card;

A clear photo of the front and back of a vaccination card as a separate document (the entire card must be visible and legible);

A clear photo of the front and back of the attendee's vaccine card stored on a phone or electronic device (the entire card must be visible and legible); or

Digital vaccination record (including those issued by your health provider, government or another third party provider such as CLEAR).

Self-reported vaccination records that are not verified by a health care provider cannot be accepted.

Exceptions to our vaccination requirements will only be made for:

Guests under the age of 12 who are not yet eligible for vaccination (provided such guest is accompanied by an adult who meets our entry requirements); or

Guests who need a reasonable accommodation due to a medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief that prevents vaccination.

Guests 12 years of age and above who cannot be vaccinated due to a medical condition or a sincerely held religious belief must provide a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to the performance start time or a negative COVID-19 antigen test taken within 24 hours prior to the performance start time, verified or administered by a third party -

The following are acceptable as proof of a negativea??COVID-19 PCR or antigen test results:

Printed document from the test provider or laboratory, or

An email or text message displayed on a phone or electronic device from the test provider or laboratory.

The information provided needs to include name of person tested, type of test performed and date of negativea??PCRa??test result (date must be within 72 hours prior to performance start time) or negative antigen test result (date must be within 24 hours prior to performance start time).

Self-reported negative COVID-19 test results that are not from a third party test provider, laboratory or health care provider will not be accepted.

All guests age 18 and over are also required to provide a current government-issued photo ID (such as a driver's license or passport) along with their proof of vaccination or negative test.

Entry will be denied and tickets may not be refunded for guests who do not provide the above required documentation on the day of their performance.

Mask Requirements

In Effect Until Further Notice

All patrons must wear a face mask when inside the venue, except while actively eating or drinking in designated areas. Single-use disposable masks and cloth masks with at least two layers of tightly woven breathable fabric are acceptable. Gaiters, scarves, and bandanas are not considered acceptable face coverings. Masks must cover the nose and mouth and be secured under the chin. While the mask policy is in place, no food or drink may be consumed in the auditorium.

Learn more at https://baltimore.broadway.com/health/#audience.