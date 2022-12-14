HEAD OVER HEELS Comes to the Theatre Project This Week

Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sydney, conceived and original book by Jeff Whitty, adapted by James Magruder, with songs by The Go-Go's, continues at the Iron Crow Theatre through December 18.

A new queer musical where once upon a time - meets right now.

Head Over Heels is the bold new queer musical comedy from the visionaries that rocked Broadway with Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Avenue Q and Spring Awakening. This laugh-out-loud love story in blank verse is set to the music of the iconic 1980's all-female rock band The Go-Go's, including the hit songs, "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation," Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You." Head Over Heels made Broadway musical history by featuring a trans actor in a principal role for the first time.

A hilarious, exuberant celebration of love, Head Over Heels follows the escapades of a royal family on an outrageous journey to prevent an oracle's prophecy of extinction. In order to save their beloved kingdom, the family embarks on an extravagant journey wrought with mistaken identities, jealous lovers, sexual awakening, scandal, and self-discovery, where everything (and everyone) is not quite what it seems. In the end, they soon discover the key to their realm's survival lies within each of their own hearts.

