Full Circle Dance Company Celebrates 23rd Year In Baltimore With AND STILL, WE DREAM

Presenting the intimate, diverse visions of multiple choreographers, And Still, We Dream illuminates ancient human concerns that still preoccupy us today.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Full Circle Dance Company, now celebrating its 23rd year in Baltimore, presents And Still, We Dream.

This carefully curated evening of music, movement, and words explores ideas and experiences related to dreams—from concealed fantasies to aspirations for a better world, from insomnia to daydreams to the surreal wonder of the dream state. Presenting the intimate, diverse visions of multiple choreographers, And Still, We Dream illuminates ancient human concerns that still preoccupy us today.

A centerpiece of the show will be a new work inspired by dream references in the poetry of Lucille Clifton, the acclaimed writer, educator, and Maryland Poet Laureate who lived, worked, and raised her family in Baltimore. Choreographed by Full Circle Artistic Director Donna L. Jacobs and created with the support of The Clifton House, this new work will highlight a Baltimore literary treasure.

Also included in And Still, We Dream:

Physician/choreographer Misty Yackshaw's witty, surprise-filled take on the inner lives of people who share an office.

Ohio-based choreographer Travis Gatling's evocative, sweeping new work inspired by the liminal space of dreams, commissioned in partnership with Ballet Theatre of Maryland.

Noted local choreographer Hope B. Byers's layered, energetic work inspired by poetry of Langston Hughes and centered on dreams of the oppressed.

Jennifer Seye's lush, dramatic choreography, set to a cappella voices, about the moments before the surrender to sleep.

Shaela Davis's relatable work about the body's refusal to cooperate when we most desperately need slumber.

Solo works by local choreographers Alicia Williams and Allison Powell.

Theatre Project is funded in part by the William G. Baker, Jr. Memorial Fund, creator of The Baker Artist Portfolios; by an operating grant from the Maryland State Arts Council; by Mayor Brandon Scott and the City Council of Baltimore through the Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts.; by an operating grant from the Baltimore County Commission on Arts and Sciences

Showtimes:

November 18 @ 7:30pm

November 19 @ 2:30pm

Tickets:

General Admission: $25

Students/Artists/Seniors: $20

For details, tickets, etc., visit Click Here or call the Box Office: 410-752-8558.




Recommended For You