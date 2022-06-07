Frederick Shakespeare Festival Announced
Two stellar casts have been assembled to bring these great works to Frederick.
Endangered Species (theatre) Project's Frederick Shakespeare Festival is back with two of the bard's most celebrated works: Hamlet and The Merry Wives of Windsor, to be performed at the Hodson Outdoor Amphitheater at Hood College. Two stellar casts have been assembled to bring these great works to Frederick.
Hamlet, directed by Aaron Angello and starring Evan Crump in the title role, is often considered one of the greatest plays ever written. The play is the story of a young man, Prince Hamlet, who determines to get revenge on his uncle, a usurping king, who killed Hamlet's father and married his mother. This fast-paced, high-energy production is filled with swordplay, ghosts, and of course, the great soliloquies. With costumes by Frederick's own Julie Herber (Elizabethan meets 1970s punk) and a set by Angello, this production is sure to hit all the right notes.
The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Irene Silbert, is a delightful comedy (often called Shakespeare's most farcical romps!) that will have audiences rolling in the (grassy) aisles. The disreputable gourmand Sir John Falstaff (George Michael Harris) pursues two of Windsor's wives, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page (Christine Mosere and Gillian Shelly) who conspire to trick him and deal him his just deserts. Meanwhile, three suitors compete for the hand of Mistress Page's daughter, Anne.
This is Irene Silbert's 2nd production with ESPtheatre and first time directing with the Frederick Shakespeare Festival. In addition to her extensive experience working in classical theater (directing for the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicom outdoor garden theater in California), Irene has directed and acted in dozens of excellent productions. Irene is an Emmy Award winning DGA (Directors Guild of America) director, Equity performer, Music Director and Television Lighting Designer (first female lighting director at ABC-TV Hollywood). She has directed numerous documentaries, winning an Emmy in 1993 for Pioneer Women. Frederick Shakes is excited to welcome her aboard!
HAMLET
CAST:
Evan Crump.........................as Hamlet
Brian MacDonald*..............as Claudius
Gillian Shelly*.....................as Gertrude
Bri Houtman.......................as Ophelia
Stephen Craig.....................as Laertes
Bill Bodie............................as Polonius/Gravedigger
Michael Lague .................as Ghost/Player King
Tori Weaver.......................as Marcellus/Player Queen
Matt Harris........................as Rosencrantz
Kira Simmons...................as Guildenstern
Richard Johnson..............as Bernardo/Player
Hana Clarice.....................as Francisco/Player/Osric
* Indicates member of Actors' Equity Association
CREATIVE:
Aaron Angello......................Director/Fight Choreographer
Rachel Smith........................Stage Manager
Emily Lechowicz..................Assistant Stage Manager
Julie Herber..........................Costume Design
Lindsey McCormick .............Lighting Design
Liz Long.................................Props
MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
CAST:
Christine Mosere*.........................as Mistress Ford
Gillian Shelly*...............................as Mistress Page
Matthew Bannister.......................as Master Ford
Steve Cairnes...............................as Master Page
George Michael Harris*...............as Falstaff
Margaret Anne Murphy...............as Anne Page
Elenore Tapscott.........................as Dr. Caius
Anne Raugh.................................as Shallow
Dan Jacoby.................................as Slender
Surasree Das...............................as Quickly
Tom Tomlinson.........................as Sir Hugh Evans
Danielle Rhodes..........................as Fenton
Caeden Hill.................................as Rugby
Mallory Leembruggen.................as Nym
Rebecca Carrol...........................as Pistol
Daniel Pucket.............................as Bardoff
Rowan Tarmy.............................as Simple
Rohan Geiger.............................as Young William Page
* Indicates member of Actors' Equity Association
CREATIVE:
Irene Silbert................................Director/Music Director
Deanna Kinzie............................Assistant Director
Kayla Swain................................Stage Manager
Megan Mathis-Geiger................Choreographer
Mia Collins................................Costume Design
Liz Long......................................Props
Tickets are FREE with a "donate what you can" option and available at www.esptheatre.org