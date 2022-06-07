Frederick Shakespeare Festival Announced

Endangered Species (theatre) Project's Frederick Shakespeare Festival is back with two of the bard's most celebrated works: Hamlet and The Merry Wives of Windsor, to be performed at the Hodson Outdoor Amphitheater at Hood College. Two stellar casts have been assembled to bring these great works to Frederick.

Hamlet, directed by Aaron Angello and starring Evan Crump in the title role, is often considered one of the greatest plays ever written. The play is the story of a young man, Prince Hamlet, who determines to get revenge on his uncle, a usurping king, who killed Hamlet's father and married his mother. This fast-paced, high-energy production is filled with swordplay, ghosts, and of course, the great soliloquies. With costumes by Frederick's own Julie Herber (Elizabethan meets 1970s punk) and a set by Angello, this production is sure to hit all the right notes.

The Merry Wives of Windsor, directed by Irene Silbert, is a delightful comedy (often called Shakespeare's most farcical romps!) that will have audiences rolling in the (grassy) aisles. The disreputable gourmand Sir John Falstaff (George Michael Harris) pursues two of Windsor's wives, Mistress Ford and Mistress Page (Christine Mosere and Gillian Shelly) who conspire to trick him and deal him his just deserts. Meanwhile, three suitors compete for the hand of Mistress Page's daughter, Anne.

This is Irene Silbert's 2nd production with ESPtheatre and first time directing with the Frederick Shakespeare Festival. In addition to her extensive experience working in classical theater (directing for the Will Geer Theatricum Botanicom outdoor garden theater in California), Irene has directed and acted in dozens of excellent productions. Irene is an Emmy Award winning DGA (Directors Guild of America) director, Equity performer, Music Director and Television Lighting Designer (first female lighting director at ABC-TV Hollywood). She has directed numerous documentaries, winning an Emmy in 1993 for Pioneer Women. Frederick Shakes is excited to welcome her aboard!

HAMLET

CAST:

Evan Crump.........................as Hamlet

Brian MacDonald*..............as Claudius

Gillian Shelly*.....................as Gertrude

Bri Houtman.......................as Ophelia

Stephen Craig.....................as Laertes

Bill Bodie............................as Polonius/Gravedigger

Michael Lague .................as Ghost/Player King

Tori Weaver.......................as Marcellus/Player Queen

Matt Harris........................as Rosencrantz

Kira Simmons...................as Guildenstern

Richard Johnson..............as Bernardo/Player

Hana Clarice.....................as Francisco/Player/Osric

* Indicates member of Actors' Equity Association

CREATIVE:

Aaron Angello......................Director/Fight Choreographer

Rachel Smith........................Stage Manager

Emily Lechowicz..................Assistant Stage Manager

Julie Herber..........................Costume Design

Lindsey McCormick .............Lighting Design

Liz Long.................................Props

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

CAST:

Christine Mosere*.........................as Mistress Ford

Gillian Shelly*...............................as Mistress Page

Matthew Bannister.......................as Master Ford

Steve Cairnes...............................as Master Page

George Michael Harris*...............as Falstaff

Margaret Anne Murphy...............as Anne Page

Elenore Tapscott.........................as Dr. Caius

Anne Raugh.................................as Shallow

Dan Jacoby.................................as Slender

Surasree Das...............................as Quickly

Tom Tomlinson.........................as Sir Hugh Evans

Danielle Rhodes..........................as Fenton

Caeden Hill.................................as Rugby

Mallory Leembruggen.................as Nym

Rebecca Carrol...........................as Pistol

Daniel Pucket.............................as Bardoff

Rowan Tarmy.............................as Simple

Rohan Geiger.............................as Young William Page

* Indicates member of Actors' Equity Association

CREATIVE:

Irene Silbert................................Director/Music Director

Deanna Kinzie............................Assistant Director

Kayla Swain................................Stage Manager

Megan Mathis-Geiger................Choreographer

Mia Collins................................Costume Design

Liz Long......................................Props



Tickets are FREE with a "donate what you can" option and available at www.esptheatre.org