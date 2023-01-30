Family FUN Day Announced At Maryland Ensemble Theatre

MET's popular kid-focused family gathering is a great chance to escape the winter weather with a fun-filled day of free activities in downtown Frederick. Kids of all ages will enjoy arts, crafts, face painting, theatre games and interactive storytelling, photos with superheroes and characters, and dress up!

"Family FUN Day is all about family bonding, playing, and great stories. Everyone is welcome to join us for a fun day out!" Andrea Baker, MET's Development & Community Outreach Manager shares. "There is nothing like some family bonding time on a Saturday. While you're here, ask us about our summer camps and year-round classes or stick around to see The Snowy Day and Other Stories based on the beloved children's classic by Ezra Jack Keats."

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is a nonprofit and professional theatre in the Arts & Entertainment District of West Patrick Street in Downtown Frederick. For over 25 years, MET has been producing thought-provoking theatre, fun family entertainment, artist residency programs for public schools, challenging classes, and side-splitting comedy. Family FUN Day is hosted by the staff and ensemble members of MET with MET's FUNCompany teaching artists.

For more information about Family FUN Day, The Ensemble School, FUN Camp or any of the MET's programming visit marylandensemble.org or call MET at 301-694-4744.

Annual Family FUN Day

Maryland Ensemble Theatre, 31 W. Patrick Street, Frederick, MD 21701

Saturday, February 11, 2023

10AM to 1PM

Free (no RSVP or ticket required)

Questions? Call our Box Office: 301-694-4744 or www.marylandensemble.org