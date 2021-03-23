Everyman Theatre Announces Updated Slate for Balance of the 2020/21 Season

After delivering on the promise of rehearsing, filming, and streaming the first two production of the season, Queens Girl: Black in the Green Mountains and Cry It Out, the staff and artists at Everyman look ahead to four additional filmed and streamed mainstage productions, a spring fundraiser, and a summer play reading series. Everyman Theatre Founder and Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi and Managing Director Marissa LaRose also announced today that Everyman Theatre plans to return for in-person performances this summer with Steel Magnolias.

LaRose explains, "We've become experts in modifying plans in order to keep producing during this time and we're thrilled to announce dates for the remainder of what we have in store for our 30th anniversary season. We're incredibly proud that we have been able to provide a full season of plays to our audiences at a time when storytelling and connection is so important - and we cannot wait to bring that storytelling back in person, too!"



To continue the season, Everyman is pleased to announce the streaming dates for its next two productions, Angelica Cheri's Berta, Berta, and Dominique Morisseau's Pipeline. Berta, Berta, a riveting love story, streams April 26 - June 6, while Morisseau's profound and lyrical Pipeline streams May 31 to July 11.

Lancisi reflects on experiencing at-home streaming himself, and the organization's first two performances, "When I first envisioned offering filmed versions of our plays this season, I feared it would be a poor replacement for the live theatre experience. I'm happy to report that is not the case. Although nothing compares to live performances, the filmed plays have been beautifully captured and patrons are very happy with the quality. They are also loving the ease and freedom to watch the plays in their homes at their convenience."

Because the artistic team at Everyman wanted audiences to experience 'In-Person' the costumes, sets, and grandeur that only a period play like Sense and Sensibility can bring, Everyman will replace it in the season with Heather McDonald's Pulitzer Prize nominated play, An Almost Holy Picture. Featuring the magical Bruce Randolph Nelson of Everyman's Resident Company, the production will be filmed at the theatre and available to stream into homes from July 12 through August 22. An Almost Holy Picture takes a timely look at one man's spiritual search for solace and meaning, and his quest toward understanding -- and impacting -- his own destiny. Associate Artistic Director, Noah Himmelstein will direct. Sense and Sensibility will be rescheduled sometime in the near future.

Rounding out the season, the company is planning for its first foray back to live theatre in 18 months, with Robert Harling's fan favorite, Steel Magnolias. Directed at Everyman by Casey Stangl, the heartwarming and hilarious play will welcome patrons back to the West Baltimore theatre with in-person performances starting August 10 and running through September 5. For those who prefer to access the play from home, the streaming option will begin August 23 and continue through October 3. Single tickets for Steel Magnolias will be limited under capacity restrictions and physical distancing.

In addition to the season's performances, now that spring is in the air at Everyman Theatre, the staff and Board are busy planning a joyous fundraiser, the Spring Soiree. Join the artists of Everyman for a night of theatre and community on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at 7PM. This online/at-home fundraiser supports Everyman's mission and spirit, both onstage and in the greater Baltimore community, and will feature musical and theatrical performances throughout the evening. Fundraising efforts support the Resident Company of Artists, ongoing programming, and theatre education opportunities for Baltimore City students. Watch this space for more information - everymantheatre.org/soiree

Also confirmed for the 30th anniversary season is the company's adventurous new Summer 6-PACK Series. From Memorial Day week to the week after Independence Day, patrons can enjoy some hot fun in the summertime with this weekly offering of new play readings, all with the comfort and flexibility of watching from home. The Summer 6-PACK Series is included in the purchase of both the Everyman Essentials and Subscribe@Home subscription packages.

For additional information on the organization's COVID safety plan, Frequently Asked Questions about returning to live theatre, or other classes and events, call 410.752.2208 or visit everymantheatre.org.