Jan. 26, 2023  
Drag Story Hour and Makeup Workshop Announced as Part of Outreach For KINKY BOOTS at Olney Theatre Center

Olney Theatre Center has a quartet of programs slated in conjunction with the run of the hit musical Kinky Boots, which begins performances on February 10. These programs, which take audiences both "Behind the Scenes" and "Beyond the Stage" include a panel discussion (February 16) prior to the official opening night performance, a drag makeup workshop (February 25), a singles event (March 9), and an "Olney Theatre in the Community" event, a story hour for families hosted by drag queen D'manda Martini at the Olney branch of the Montgomery County Public Library (February 26). The programs are the brainchild of Shruthi Mukund, Olney Theatre's Director of Community Engagement, and created in conversation with the Community Engagement Committee, which consists of local residents from all walks of life seeking to make the theatre a more welcoming space.

Said Mukund, "These events are inviting the community to engage with drag culture in a variety of ways, intellectually through discussions, viscerally through the makeup workshop, and socially with our story hour for families and singles' night for adults of all ages."

Details about the events, which range in cost from free to $79 can be found at olneytheatre.org/engage

Opening Night Panel Discussion: Drag, Theater, & Culture, from La Cage Aux Folles to Ru Paul

Thursday, February 16, 2023

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Mainstage Theatre

$10/Free for members

We will trace the history of the art of drag and drag culture from its underground origins to its movement into "the mainstream".

Moderated by: Rashaud Matthews

Speakers: Evon Dior Michelle - Director of Entertainment/CoFounder of SADBrunch Entertainment; Sunrize (Joseph W. Ritsch) - Director/Choreographer/Producing Artistic Director at Rep Stag

Beyond the Stage - Sip n (Face) Paint (BYOM)

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at

5:30 PM - 7:00 PM

1938 Original Theatre

$10

Batimore's 2020 Drag Queen of the Year and Director of Entertainment/CoFounder of SADBrunch Entertainment, Evon Dior Michelle, will lead a Drag Makeup Tutorial. This event is B.Y.O.M.: bring your own makeup! Enjoy experimenting with bold and bright looks!

Drinks and snacks will be available to purchase.

Drag Story Hour

Olney Public Library

3500 Olney Laytonsville Rd, Olney, MD 20832

Saturday, February 25, 2023 at

11:00 am
Free!

Story hour just got a lot more glamorous. As part of our celebration of Kinky Boots, we're sponsoring a morning of songs and stories at the Olney Public Library hosted by the incomparable drag queen D'manda Martini. Participants will be welcomed by Parasol Patrol DMV who create a rainbow walkway to the library entrance, ensuring everyone attending can enter the venue safely and joyfully. This is a free family event, appropriate for all ages, especially toddlers, preschoolers, and young children.

Not-Your-Typical-Singles Mixer

Thursday, March 9, 2023

6:00 pm Mixer

8:00 pm Kinky Boots

Location: Actors Hall at Olney Theatre Center

Tickets plus pre-show reception: $79

~Drag~ yourself (or not) to the "It's Not Your Typical Night in the burbs!" We have the glamorously talented Evon Dior Michelle, Director of Entertainment and CoFounder of SADBrunch Entertainment, as our host for our first ever Singles Mixer at Olney Theatre! We have reserved a section in the Mainstage Theatre for all the attendees to sit together to watch Kinky Boots after the mixer



