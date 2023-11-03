DIAL M FOR MURDER is Coming to Everyman Theatre For The Holidays

Performances run December 3-31.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

DIAL M FOR MURDER is Coming to Everyman Theatre For The Holidays

Everyman Theatre will present the Baltimore premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the Frederick Knott classic murder mystery, Dial M for Murder, onstage December 3-31. This classic thriller, which served as inspiration for Hitchcock's iconic film, presents a twisted tale of a former writer, Tony Wendice, who concocts a plan to murder his wealthy wife, Margot. With the help of a sharp-witted detective, Margot fights to clear her name and reveal the truth about her husband's deadly scheme.  

Jeffrey Hatcher's script layers clever dialogue and unexpected plot twists with a contemporary exploration of greed, power, and manipulation. With its high-stakes storyline, Dial M for Murder will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.  

Hitchcock's film, from Knott's original play, has Tony living off his wife Margot's family fortune. Upon discovering Margot's affair with Mark, an American thriller novelist, Tony hatches an elaborate plan to murder her for her money. This new adaptation's reimagining introduces a twist to the tale, with Mark's character becoming Maxine, and Tony being depicted as a failed writer who works as Maxine's book publicist. Throughout the play, Hatcher expertly weaves Maxine's insights on the art of thriller-writing and the gradual buildup of suspense, adding a unique narrative element to this gripping new play. 

In an interview with Everyman Theatre Resident Dramaturg, Robyn Quick, adapter Jeffrey Hatcher said. “By changing the gender of one of the characters, we found that it immediately upped the stakes for Margot, the play's heroine, and made the secrets she's keeping much more dangerous, especially in the context of 1950s upper-class London.” 

Everyman's production of Dial M for Murder will feature a full cast of its Resident Company of Actors including Megan Anderson (A Doll's House) as Maxine Hadley, Danny Gavigan (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) as Lesgate, Beth Hylton (The Sound Inside) as Margot Wendice, Tony Nam (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) as Tony Wendice, and Bruce Randolph Nelson (Harvey) as Inspector Hubbard.  

 

The production will be directed by Everyman Founding Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi. Alongside Lancisi, the creative team is composed of many Everyman Resident Artists including Daniel Ettinger (Set Design), David Burdick (Costume Design), Harold F Burgess II (Lighting Design), Gary Logan (Dialects), Lewis Shaw (Fights and Intimacy) and returning to Everyman is Megumi Katayama (Sound Design & Original Music). Megumi's sound design was previously featured in Everyman's production of Dinner and Cake and The Skin of Our Teeth. Malory Hartman joins as Assistant Lighting Designer, and Resident Artist & Production Manager, Cat Wallis will serve as Stage Manager for this production.  

 

“It's a thrilling time for Everyman. We will present our third production of an adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher following the Turn of the Screw (2008) and Wait Until Dark (2016),” states Director and Everyman Founder Vincent M. Lancisi. “This play is brimming with top notch actors from Everyman's Resident Company. The familial bonds, history, and trust in each other on and off stage allows them to jump deeply into meaningful relationships onstage, creating the highest caliber of work.”  

 

There are 32 scheduled performances available to the public, starting with a special Pay-What- You- Choose Performance on Sunday, December 3. Weekday and weekend performances through Sunday, December 31, with additional specially scheduled performances around the holidays. Tickets start at $29, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.   

 

Special Opportunities  

  • Sunday, December 3 Pay-What-You-Choose: This final dress rehearsal will be open to the public the Sunday before preview performances begin. General Admission seating is on a first-come-first serve basis. Click here for more information

 

  • Sunday, December 3 – TNT (Theatre Night for Teens): A social event for high-school aged students who want to see a play and meet other teens interested in theatre. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join us for dinner, inside access to the show, pre- and post-show discussions with production artists. All TNT events are $20. Click Here.  
     

  • Sunday, December 17 – Childcare Matinees: The Everyman Theatre Education and Community Engagement staff will provide childcare for children ages 3 – 12 during the show. Pricing starts at only $25 per child. Take a moment to relax and enjoy a show knowing your child is safe and having a wonderful time with an Everyman Theatre Teaching Artist! Click Here

 

  • Midweek Matinees- Wednesday, December 13: Curtain is 12 p.m., and just in time for the holidays, Everyman is offering additional weekday matinee performances. Wednesday, December 20, and December 27 with a 1p.m. curtain.  

 

 

  • Thursday, December 21– Cast Conversation: Often a popular event, on this date patrons are invited to stay after the performance and meet the cast during a 30-minute facilitated discussion. 
     

Box Office Information 
Everyman Theatre box office hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 12-4 p.m. VisitClick Here or call 410.752.2208 for more information. 
 

ABOUT THE PLAYWRIGHT 

Jeffrey Hatcher (Adapter) is an American playwright and screenwriter. He is a member and alum of Playwrights' Center, the Dramatists Guild, the Writers Guild, and the New Dramatists. [BROADWAY




RELATED STORIES - Baltimore

1
Baltimore Center Stage And ArtsCentric to Present Rodgers & Hammersteins CINDERELLA Photo
Baltimore Center Stage And ArtsCentric to Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA

Baltimore Center Stage and ArtsCentric bring a fresh and enchanting production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella to audiences, with a new setting in Africa and a modern twist on the magical transformation.

2
THE FATHER THE ELF Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre This Month Photo
THE FATHER THE ELF Comes to Maryland Ensemble Theatre This Month

Maryland Ensemble Theatre’s Fun Company, under the Artistic Direction of Julie Herber, celebrates the holiday season with My Father the Elf. 

3
Tickets for 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow Photo
Tickets for 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA in Baltimore Go On Sale Tomorrow

Single tickets for the upcoming engagement of MAMMA MIA! in Baltimore will go on sale Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. EST.

4
I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater Photo
I AND YOU By Lauren Gunderson to be Presented at Compass Rose Theater

In this award-winning play, two classmates bond over a shared assignment on Walt Whitman's Leaves of Grass, revealing a deeper mystery that connects them.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines' Video
Watch the Cast of HERE LIES LOVE Perform Unplugged 'Child of the Philippines'
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years Video
Exclusive: Original FOOTLOOSE Cast Cuts Loose to Celebrate 25 Years
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS Video
Barbra Streisand Opens Up About Her Upbringing & More on CBS
View all Videos

Baltimore SHOWS
Healing Sounds of Ancient Turkey: An Evening of Turkish Mystic Music, Poetry and Images in Baltimore Healing Sounds of Ancient Turkey: An Evening of Turkish Mystic Music, Poetry and Images
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center (10/14-11/14)
The Nutcracker in Baltimore The Nutcracker
Maryland Hall (12/09-12/17)
Big the Musical in Baltimore Big the Musical
Scottfield Theatre Company (11/03-11/12)
Inebriated Holiday in Baltimore Inebriated Holiday
Maryland Ensemble Theatre (12/01-12/23)
The Chinese Lady in Baltimore The Chinese Lady
Everyman Theatre (10/22-11/19)
CABARET MACABRE in Baltimore CABARET MACABRE
Baltimore Theatre Project (10/26-11/12)
Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County in Baltimore Masterworks Chorale of Carroll County
Baker Memorial Chapel (12/03-12/03)
Student African Drum Ensembles in Baltimore Student African Drum Ensembles
Naganna Forum, Roj Student Center (11/30-11/30)
Urinetown, The Musical in Baltimore Urinetown, The Musical
Mainstage Theatre, WMC Alumni Hall (11/16-11/18)
Mamma Mia! in Baltimore Mamma Mia!
Hippodrome Theatre- France-Merrick Performing Arts Center (4/16-4/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You