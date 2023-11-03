DIAL M FOR MURDER is Coming to Everyman Theatre For The Holidays

Everyman Theatre will present the Baltimore premiere of Jeffrey Hatcher's adaptation of the Frederick Knott classic murder mystery, Dial M for Murder, onstage December 3-31. This classic thriller, which served as inspiration for Hitchcock's iconic film, presents a twisted tale of a former writer, Tony Wendice, who concocts a plan to murder his wealthy wife, Margot. With the help of a sharp-witted detective, Margot fights to clear her name and reveal the truth about her husband's deadly scheme.

Jeffrey Hatcher's script layers clever dialogue and unexpected plot twists with a contemporary exploration of greed, power, and manipulation. With its high-stakes storyline, Dial M for Murder will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Hitchcock's film, from Knott's original play, has Tony living off his wife Margot's family fortune. Upon discovering Margot's affair with Mark, an American thriller novelist, Tony hatches an elaborate plan to murder her for her money. This new adaptation's reimagining introduces a twist to the tale, with Mark's character becoming Maxine, and Tony being depicted as a failed writer who works as Maxine's book publicist. Throughout the play, Hatcher expertly weaves Maxine's insights on the art of thriller-writing and the gradual buildup of suspense, adding a unique narrative element to this gripping new play.

In an interview with Everyman Theatre Resident Dramaturg, Robyn Quick, adapter Jeffrey Hatcher said. “By changing the gender of one of the characters, we found that it immediately upped the stakes for Margot, the play's heroine, and made the secrets she's keeping much more dangerous, especially in the context of 1950s upper-class London.”

Everyman's production of Dial M for Murder will feature a full cast of its Resident Company of Actors including Megan Anderson (A Doll's House) as Maxine Hadley, Danny Gavigan (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) as Lesgate, Beth Hylton (The Sound Inside) as Margot Wendice, Tony Nam (Ken Ludwig's Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery) as Tony Wendice, and Bruce Randolph Nelson (Harvey) as Inspector Hubbard.

The production will be directed by Everyman Founding Artistic Director, Vincent M. Lancisi. Alongside Lancisi, the creative team is composed of many Everyman Resident Artists including Daniel Ettinger (Set Design), David Burdick (Costume Design), Harold F Burgess II (Lighting Design), Gary Logan (Dialects), Lewis Shaw (Fights and Intimacy) and returning to Everyman is Megumi Katayama (Sound Design & Original Music). Megumi's sound design was previously featured in Everyman's production of Dinner and Cake and The Skin of Our Teeth. Malory Hartman joins as Assistant Lighting Designer, and Resident Artist & Production Manager, Cat Wallis will serve as Stage Manager for this production.

“It's a thrilling time for Everyman. We will present our third production of an adaptation by Jeffrey Hatcher following the Turn of the Screw (2008) and Wait Until Dark (2016),” states Director and Everyman Founder Vincent M. Lancisi. “This play is brimming with top notch actors from Everyman's Resident Company. The familial bonds, history, and trust in each other on and off stage allows them to jump deeply into meaningful relationships onstage, creating the highest caliber of work.”

There are 32 scheduled performances available to the public, starting with a special Pay-What- You- Choose Performance on Sunday, December 3. Weekday and weekend performances through Sunday, December 31, with additional specially scheduled performances around the holidays. Tickets start at $29, with accessible Pay-What-You-Choose seats available for every performance.

Sunday, December 3 Pay-What-You-Choose: This final dress rehearsal will be open to the public the Sunday before preview performances begin. General Admission seating is on a first-come-first serve basis. Click here for more information.

Sunday, December 3 – TNT (Theatre Night for Teens): A social event for high-school aged students who want to see a play and meet other teens interested in theatre. Students in grades 9-12 are invited to join us for dinner, inside access to the show, pre- and post-show discussions with production artists. All TNT events are $20. Click Here.



Sunday, December 17 – Childcare Matinees: The Everyman Theatre Education and Community Engagement staff will provide childcare for children ages 3 – 12 during the show. Pricing starts at only $25 per child. Take a moment to relax and enjoy a show knowing your child is safe and having a wonderful time with an Everyman Theatre Teaching Artist! Click Here.

Midweek Matinees- Wednesday, December 13: Curtain is 12 p.m., and just in time for the holidays, Everyman is offering additional weekday matinee performances. Wednesday, December 20, and December 27 with a 1p.m. curtain.

Thursday, December 21– Cast Conversation: Often a popular event, on this date patrons are invited to stay after the performance and meet the cast during a 30-minute facilitated discussion.



Everyman Theatre box office hours are Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., and Saturdays 12-4 p.m. VisitClick Here or call 410.752.2208 for more information.



Jeffrey Hatcher (Adapter) is an American playwright and screenwriter. He is a member and alum of Playwrights' Center, the Dramatists Guild, the Writers Guild, and the New Dramatists.