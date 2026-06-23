DARE TO DREAM JR. to Open at CCBC Essex with Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre

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Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, presents Dare to Dream JR., July 10 – 19. The Court Jesters, The Youth Theatre arm of Cockpit in Court, will perform the high-energy musical in the Administration Building Lecture Hall at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Boulevard.

The production is an uplifting musical revue that celebrates courage, imagination, and the power of believing in yourself. Featuring beloved songs from Disney favorites, this high-energy production follows young performers as they explore what it means to dream big, face challenges, and discover their inner hero. Joyful and inspiring, it's a perfect show for all ages.

Directed by Liz Boyer Hunnicutt with Charlotte Evans as music director. The choreographer is Ava Corelli Lerew, and the stage manager is Donna Flaharty. Lighting and set designer is Sammy Jungwirth, sound designer/operator is James Hunnicutt, with Lizzie Jaspan as Costume Designer.

Dare to Dream JR. performance schedule:

July 10, 17 at 7 p.m.

July 11, 12, 18, 19 at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $12, free for CCBC students with current ID, and available at the CCBC Box Office at 443-840-ARTS (2787) or online at ccbctickets.com.

For more information, visit https://link.edgepilot.com/x/E6nZkAN-Fd4FZcCsWYEyVVU?u=http://www.ccbcmd.edu/cockpit or the arts blog.

The book was developed by Disney Theatrical Group; the music adapted and arranged by Patrick Sulken; orchestrations by Patrick Sulken; additional vocal arrangements by Britt Bonney. The production features songs by (in alphabetical order): Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Howard Ashman, Frank Churchill, Phil Collins, Mack David, Mikkel Eriksen, Sia Furler, Terry Gilkyson, Leigh Harline, Tor Hermansen, Al Hoffman, Elton John, Philip Lawrence, Jerry Livingston, Robert Lopez, Alan Menken, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Larry Morey, Davy Nathan, Randy Newman, Tim Rice, Stephen Schwartz, Richard M. Sherman, Robert B. Sherman, Glen Slater, Ned Washington, David Zippel.

Disney's Dare to Dream JR. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. 423 West 55th street, New York, NY 10019. Phone: 212-541-4684 | Fax: 212-397-4684, https://link.edgepilot.com/x/s8ea9wvpNXBfbCjavuXEyTQ?u=http://www.mtishow.com/.

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