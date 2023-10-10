Cumberland Theatre Presents HORROR MOVIE TRIVA AT THE CABIN IN THE WOODS

spend a spooky night with bill dennison and test your horror movie knowledge
Spend a spooky night with Bill Dennison and test your horror movie knowledge!
CT Season Too! presents a night of Horror Movie Trivia with actor Bill Dennison on the set of Evil Dead the Musical.
Bring a team of up to four people and test your horror film knowledge. Our bar will be open with tasty seasonal cocktails for you to enjoy as you compete for a CT prize pack!
Tickets are $10 each. All proceeds benefit the Cumberland Theatre!
