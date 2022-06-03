Cockpit In Court Summer Theatre Presents ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

Cockpit in Court Summer Theatre, in residence at CCBC Essex, will perform Once On This Island, June 10 - 26. All performances will be held at the Robert and Eleanor Romadka College Center, F. Scott Black Mainstage Theatre at CCBC Essex, 7201 Rossville Boulevard.

Celebrate storytelling with this rousing Calypso-flavored tale of one small girl who finds love in a world of prejudice. Through almost nonstop song and dance, this full-hearted musical tells the story of Ti Moune, a peasant girl who rescues and falls in love with Daniel, a wealthy boy from the other side of her island. When Daniel is returned to his people, the fantastical gods who rule the island guide Ti Moune on a quest that will test the strength of her love against the powerful forces of prejudice, hatred and even death.

Once On This Island is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.mtishows.com).

Once On This Island performance schedule:

June 10, 11 8 p.m., June 12 3 p.m.

June 17, 18 8 p.m., June 19 3 p.m.

June 23, 24, 25 8 p.m., June 26 3 p.m.

Tickets are $22 for adults, $20 for seniors (age 60+) and $15 for children and are available at the CCBC Box Office at 443.840.ARTS (2787) or online at ccbctickets.com. Seating is limited to 75% capacity. For up-to-date masking requirements and health protocols, please visit ccbcmd.edu/together.

For more information, visit www.ccbcmd.edu/cockpit or the arts blog.