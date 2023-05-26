Chesapeake Shakespeare Company's Black Classical Acting Ensemble Returns With MACBETH

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company’s (CSC) Black Classical Acting Ensemble (BCAE) will present Macbeth this summer in the historic ruins of the Patapsco Female Institute. A riveting tale of ambition and murder, Macbeth runs June 16 - July 23, with previews June 14-15. Press night is on June 16.

Returning home victorious from battle, Macbeth and his friend Banquo stumble upon three witches who prophesy that Macbeth will become king. Driven by their desire for power, Macbeth and his wife, Lady Macbeth, set out to make the prophecy come true by murdering King Duncan and seizing the throne for themselves.

After the murder, Macbeth descends further into mayhem and paranoia, becoming ruthless and obsessed. CSC Company Members DeJeanette Horne and Dawn Thomas Reidy play the deadly but devoted Macbeths.

Director Lauren Davis presents a world of beauty that quickly descends into chaos and disarray. “Before the loss of someone, there is a sense of lightness in the world. The world is full of potential. The future seems bright,” says Davis. “But after loss, our worlds can become chaotic, dark, and increasingly unstable. As driven as Macbeth and Lady Macbeth are, they are not immune to this universal experience of loss.”

CSC celebrates its 19th season outside amidst the captivating surroundings of the PFI Historic Park, where 19th century-era ruins offer a picturesque backdrop, perfect for picnics and summertime Shakespeare, overlooking the historic charm of Ellicott City.

Chesapeake Shakespeare Company In-The-Ruins has been called Ellicott City’s “Signature Summertime Event.” It offers an immersive experience, combining the magic of theatre with the beauty of the park’s surroundings. The gates will open 90 minutes before showtime. After a .20-mile walk from the parking lot, patrons can arrive early, spread out a picnic blanket, and delight in the enchanting atmosphere of the historic ruins, beautiful plantings, and pre-show music. Those seeking a bite to eat can visit the on-site food truck, Tasty Treats & More. Guests are also permitted to bring their own food and beverages (including wine) from home.

Kids’ tickets are free for CSC’s summer productions. With each adult ticket purchased, up to two children (ages 18 and under) can join in on the excitement at no cost. Guests looking for a complete experience for the whole family can join us on Sundays for Family Fun Days. Starting at 4:30pm each Sunday, young guests can enjoy games and crafts designed to entertain children of all ages. Festivities also include a puppet show that brings the story of Macbeth to life, providing a delightful pre-show introduction to the play.

“We love coming back ‘home’ each summer to Ellicott City, where we performed exclusively for our first decade, and to the magic of this beautiful park. Adding to the allure of the setting, this summer production at the PFI is especially exciting because it will be the first mainstage production for the Black Classical Acting Ensemble,” says Producing Executive Director Lesley Malin. “The PFI is full of so many happy memories for us, and we are thrilled that the Ensemble will soon become a part of this tradition.”

The BCAE, established in 2021, serves as both an affinity space and incubator within Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, providing a platform for Black artists to discover and cultivate their genuine voices in the realm of classical drama. The ensemble is led by Gerrad Alex Taylor, Dawn Thomas Reidy, and Troy R. Jennings.