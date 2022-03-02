Century High School Opening Knights to Present CHICAGO: High School Edition

This spring, the Century High School Opening Knights razzle dazzles with an electrifying production of "CHICAGO: High School Edition." Join us for high-energy singing, dancing and "all that jazz" set in roaring twenties Chicago on March 31, April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 p.m.

In this captivating Broadway classic, Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband, Amos, to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Convicted and sent to death row, Roxie and another "Married Murderess," Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune and acquittal. "CHICAGO: High School Edition" was recently adapted and released for production to make it more accessible to younger performers and audiences.

"The show satirizes the idea of "celebrity criminals" and deals in the themes of murder, corruption, scandal and fame," said director Lucas Hewitt. "What makes our production of "CHICAGO: High School Edition" unique is that our show is set in the McVickers Vaudeville Theater in Chicago, Illinois, in front of a live audience. Performers in our vaudeville pre-show speak directly to the audience as they would in the 1920s, creating "a show-within-a-show."

A cast and crew of more than 65 has captured the style and sass of the 1920s through sets, costumes, songs and Bob Fosse-inspired dances that are sure to entertain. Ninth-grader Audrey Peterson, who appears as a principal dancer said, "I love this show because it's funny, exciting and always keeps you on your toes. It's a great mix of drama and comedy, with some amazingly choreographed numbers. I know the audience will enjoy this fun-filled show and appreciate the love, sweat, and long hours put into this production."

Show Information

March 31, April 1, 2, 8 and 9 at 7 p.m.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

April 9 at 2 p.m.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Vaudeville-style pre-show entertainment begins 20 minutes before showtime.

Century High School, 355 Ronsdale Road, Sykesville, MD 21784

Ticket Information

Tickets are $15 and may be purchased by visiting https://tickets.centurydrama.com/