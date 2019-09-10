CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION Comes to MET

Maryland Ensemble Theatre (MET) is proud to present Circle Mirror Transformation! A collection of quirky Vermont locals enrolls in Marty's "Adult Creative Drama" class; including James, Marty's apprehensive husband; Theresa, a darling former actress from New York; Lauren, an awkward high school junior and Schultz, a vulnerable and recently divorced carpenter. These once-strangers begin to know each other far more intimately than expected as they traverse along with Marty's seemingly silly theater games and exercises. The group finds itself thrust into real-life love triangles, family troubles, confessions, and unexpected transformations.



Circle Mirror Transformation is a hilarious glimpse into the drama, heartbreak, and ridiculousness of a community theater acting class. Among the silliness are moments of true humanity sure to move audiences' hearts. Director Ray Hatch says of this touching comedy, "I am attracted to pieces that present the human spirit in an 'everyday life' kind of situation; something to which I can relate. Circle Mirror Transformation is one of those plays. The characters in this play learn as much about themselves as they do of one another."



The Circle Mirror Transformation production team includes Director Ray Hatch, Stage Manager Kevin Cole, Assistant Stage Manager Spencer Barron, Scenic Designer Doug Grove, Sound Designer Kristin Hamby, Costume Designer Rachel Smith and Properties Rona Mensah.



The cast includes Julie Herber as Marty, Tim Seltzer as James, Reiner Prochaska as Schultz, Gené Fouché as Theresa and Lauren Johnson as Lauren.



Circle Mirror Transformation opens on Friday, October 18 and runs until Sunday, November 10, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are $24 for adults, $22 for seniors and military and $16 for students with valid ID. Tickets may be purchased by phone at (301) 694-4744, online at marylandensemble.org or in person at the MET box office.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You