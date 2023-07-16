Baltimore Theatre Influencer Announces Regional Theatre 'Trail' For Selina Fillinger's POTUS

Theatre writer and influencer Bekah Walsh has announced the POTUS Theatre Trail, a nationwide journey to attend regional productions of Selina Fillinger's critically acclaimed play, "POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive." Designed to showcase the vibrant Broadway to Regional Theatre pipeline, the trail will celebrate the diverse and talented creatives who bring these productions to life, while also capturing the unique audience reception in each region.

With an unwavering passion for all things Broadway, Bekah Walsh has become a trusted voice within the theatre community. Known for her enthusiastic theatre articles on Baltimoreoutloud.com and captivating social media content, she continues to amass an engaged following on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok.

Starting in September 2023, the POTUS Theatre Trail will take Bekah on a coast-to-coast journey to experience multiple unique productions of "POTUS." Throughout the trail, Bekah will share discussions with local theatre professionals, answering questions and offering audiences a glimpse into the incredible range of talent, creativity, and community found beyond Broadway.

The confirmed cities on the POTUS Theatre Trail include Fort Myers, FL; Richmond, VA; Houston, TX; Gainesville, FL; Boston, MA; Washington, DC; Portland, ME; Chicago, IL; Winston Salem, NC; Salisbury, NC; Fort Worth, TX; Cathedral City, CA; and Columbia, SC, with the potential for additional locations to be added.

Bekah believes local and regional productions are an integral part of the live theatre ecosystem, nurturing talent and contributing to the growth and vitality of the art form. "I hope this adventure shows people that great live theatre and creativity can be found everywhere," she says, "while I'm a huge fan of Broadway productions, I'm equally awed by the creativity and out-of-the-box thinking I've seen at productions in my own backyard. I encourage live theatre fans to approach their local theatre companies as tourist-worthy destinations."

Bekah has also launched a GoFundMe to defray the costs of travel associated with the trail with a portion of funds being donated to each participating theatre.

To stay updated on Bekah's POTUS Theatre Trail and her ongoing live theatre adventures, follow her on Instagram/Threads (@broadwaybekahchica), Facebook (@bekahchica), and TikTok (@broadwaybekahchica). Join the conversation using the hashtag #POTUSTrail.

About Bekah

Bekah Walsh is a Baltimore-based ally who is obsessed with all things Broadway and beyond. When she's not at a performance or organizing her Playbills, Bekah can be found rehearsing with the New Wave Singers of Baltimore, enjoying stoop night with friends, or enjoying quality time with her husband and pets.