Baltimore Symphony Orchestra Announces Free Summer Concert Series Kicking Off on July 4th

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (BSO) kicks off a month of free summer concerts on July 4 with the BSO's 4th of July special, a 30-minute musical televised performance in partnership with WMAR TV-2 followed by a series of free in-person concerts starting July 8 and running through July 30.

The BSO's 4th of July Special airs at 6:30 pm on WMAR TV-2, featuring a program of patriotic favorites including "The Star-Spangled Banner," Ives' Variations on "America," and Gershwin's An American in Paris.

Beginning July 8 at 7 pm, the BSO will present a unique concert program each week across several locations, including Oregon Ridge Park, the Patio Stage at The Music Center at Strathmore, and, marking the return of audiences to the concert hall, indoors at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. With generous support provided by the PNC Foundation, admission for each concert is free, but advanced registration is required. Reservations open on June 22, and all information, including unique capacity and social distancing regulations by venue, can be found online at BSOmusic.org/Summer.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra back to Oregon Ridge, for not just one, but four weeks of free summer concerts," said Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski. "The return of the BSO Free Summer Concert Series for these in-person performances is another sign that we are continuing to make progress in our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, and we are proud to support the BSO's efforts to offer these cherished concerts for families of all ages."

The in-person summer concerts kick off with the first of four Thursday performances at Oregon Ridge Park in Baltimore County on July 8, followed by an indoor performance at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on July 10. BSO Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh will lead the orchestra in a program with jazz-inspired works, including Gershwin's An American in Paris and James P. Johnson's Harlem Symphony, alongside Duke Ellington's "Come Sunday."

Week two of the free performances includes a July 14 indoor performance at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, an outdoor performance on July 15 at Oregon Ridge, and a one-time-only appearance on July 16 at Boordy Vineyards. The program for each location features an all-brass ensemble performing Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, Joan Towers' Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman, John Williams' "Superman March" and Olympic Fanfare, and Sousa's The Thunderer under the baton of both Associate Conductor Nicholas Hersh and Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush.

Assistant Conductor Jonathan Rush leads another all-brass ensemble in the week three program that includes Bernstein's "Cool" from West Side Story, Ludwig Göransson's "The Mandalorian," and Adolphus Hailstork's American Fanfare on July 22 at Oregon Ridge Park and July 23 at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. BSO musicians will also perform a one-night-only string chamber music concert at the Patio Stage at Strathmore on July 23.

Both Hersh and Rush conduct the final series with performances that include Rossini's Overture to The Barber of Seville, Carlos Simon's Fate Now Conquers, and the "Charleston" by James P. Johnson on July 28 and 30 at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall and July 29 at Oregon Ridge Park.

Performance Schedule:

July 8 at 7 pm - Oregon Ridge Park

July 10 at 7 pm - Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 14 at 7 pm - Josephy Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 15 at 7 pm - Oregon Ridge Park

July 16 at 7 pm - Boordy Vineyards (doors open at 5 pm)

July 22 at 7 pm - Oregon Ridge Park

July 23 at 7 pm - The Patio Stage at Strathmore (special chamber performance)

July 23 at 7 pm - Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 28 at 7 pm - Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)

July 29 at 7 pm - Oregon Ridge Park

July 30 at 7 pm - Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall (indoors)