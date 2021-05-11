Baltimore Rock Opera Society Will Perform THE SHADOW SHOWDOWN This Month

The BROS Shadow Showdown is a medley of three short original stories, pitched and developed by BROS volunteers, all heavily featuring shadow puppets used in creative and exciting ways! Remember live theater? That's what this will be! In order to safely host an audience for a live show, the Shadow Showdown will be BROS first outdoor production at The Meadow in downtown Baltimore. Bring a blanket and enjoy some live art on a beautiful summer evening!

Tickets are only $20, OR you can get the Firmware Upgrade ticket for only $28, which comes with a special grab bag of toys and gizmos to use during the show! Enhance your viewing pleasure (a la Rocky Horror Picture Show) by getting one for your party or for each person for the maximum upgrade!

Want to see the show but don't feel comfortable just yet? No problem! We have a special ticket option for a live stream of the show on January 5th. Just make sure to choose the performance date that begins with "STREAMING ONLY."

The BROS Shadow Showdown will feature the following stories:

CIRCA REBUS

Theydies and Gentlethem, Children of the New Millennium! Shake off the ordinary dust of your work-a-day life and be transformed. Step up and watch your wildest dreams, for nothing is quite as it seems in the Circus Ouroborus Three Ring Show. Prepare to be catapulted into a world of unforeseen dangers and forbidden delights in this tale of a Girl, a Bear, and breaking free.

THE LEGEND OF DEMON SPERM

Jen and Dobie play in a small band in a small town, but dream of greatness. It's too bad they continuously get in their own way, that is until their new drummer discovers a hidden clue that will allow them to resurrect rock legend Clarion Vindicta, lead singer of legendary band Demon Sperm, who was imprisoned by the insufferable SQUARES that seek to destroy everything heavy metal. Can Jen, Dobie, and Kerry solve the mystery of Demon Sperm and achieve rock greatness?

ROBOTS

A fleet of factory automatons develop empathy for the human workers that they replaced after an AI upgrade. In an act of rebellion, they begin building items that they think the laid-off humans would have enjoyed, but their imperfect understanding of human needs leads to unexpected results. Maybe if they learn more about these humans, they could make what they need...

No concessions will be served. The Meadow is a large, open grassy area between Marion St. and W. Fayette. Seating is not provided. Please bring either a blanket or chairs with you to enjoy the show.

The Meadow is accessible by wheelchair but the viewing area will be on a mowed grassy lawn. Message boxoffice@baltimorerockopera.org with any accessibility concerns so our front-of-house staff can be ready to help.

There is street parking available around The Meadow as well as a paid parking garage at 213 W. Fayette St. The closest bus stop is at the corner of W. Fayette and N. Howard St. Alternate dates will be scheduled in the event of rain.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://baltimorerockopera.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0S6g000002nvrSEAQ.