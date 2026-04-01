Baltimore Premiere of MISS HOLMES RETURNS to be Presented at Fells Point Corner Theatre

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Fells Point Corner Theatre will continue its 38th season with the Baltimore premiere of Miss Holmes Returns by Christopher M. Walsh. FPCT Managing Director Brad Norris returns to direct this continuation of the reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s iconic detective duo, Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson.

Following FPCT’s Baltimore premiere of Miss Holmes in 2024, original cast members Sharon Maguire and Emma Grace Dunbar reprise their roles as Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson. In this sequel, set in a Victorian-era England resistant to women in traditionally male roles, Holmes and Watson have built a reputation while pursuing the elusive criminal mastermind known as “The Professor.” When a nurse and activist finds herself on the run, accused of murder and threatened by figures from the criminal underworld, she turns to Holmes and Watson for help. Miss Holmes Returns explores feminist themes through Doyle’s classic characters, settings, and tropes, examining the added risks and challenges these figures would face as women.

The cast includes Sharon Maguire as Sherlock Holmes, Emma Grace Dunbar as Dr. Dorothy Watson, Dominic Gladden as Geoffery Lestrade, Gaya Mundlye as Priya Singh, Christen Cromwell as Josephine Butler, Jessica Preactor as Olive McGann, Katie Ganem as Mrs. Hudson and Mrs. Wiggins, Andy Belt as Mycroft Holmes and a Dock Worker, Lance Bankerd as Adam Worthington, and C.C. Gallagher as Daniel Burke.

Performances begin with a Pay-What-You-Can preview on April 23 at 8 p.m., followed by opening night on April 24 at 8 p.m. The production runs Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through May 17, 2026. All tickets are $24.