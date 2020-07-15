Baltimore Center Stage Appoints New President Of Board Of Trustees

Baltimore Center Stage announced today the appointment of Sandy Liotta as the new President of their Board of Trustees.

"My love of the performing arts dates back to childhood bedtime stories and my father acting out scenes from Italian opera," said Sandy. "Leading the Board of Baltimore Center Stage is a dream come true, especially at this time of upheaval from many universal crises. Theater has the unique ability to go beyond entertaining to help us reflect, to see ourselves and the world from different perspectives, and to adapt to much-needed change."

Sandy Liotta is a Senior Vice President and Wealth Management Advisor with Merrill Lynch. Prior to joining Merrill, Sandy held numerous production roles at Maryland Public Television and worked as a sportswriter for newspapers in Delaware and Pennsylvania. Sandy holds a BA from Swarthmore College and an MBA from University of Baltimore. She serves on the Board of the Harbour School and has been active on the boards of Paul's Place Outreach Center and the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce.

Of the appointment, Executive Director Michael Ross said, "We're all thrilled and honored to have Sandy Liotta as President of the Board of Trustees at Baltimore Center Stage. Sandy's clear and profound love of theater and her infectious enthusiasm are just what the theater needs today. She fittingly joins a long legacy of passionate, intelligent, and tireless Center Stage Board Presidents."

"It's hard to overstate my excitement for Sandy's new leadership position with Baltimore Center Stage," said Artistic Director Stephanie Ybarra. The strength of her vision and strategic thinking is matched only by her love of this organization and community. And, as a Latinx woman myself, being able to walk alongside another Latina in this moment is beyond anything I would have dared hope for in my career; my gratitude is unending."

