Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Baltimore Center Stage Announces THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS Extension

Journalist, screenwriter, Emmy nominated producer, and playwright Keli Goff  brings this timely world premiere to Baltimore Center Stage.

Apr. 12, 2021  

Baltimore Center Stage has announced that due to popular demand, The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls has been extended through May 2. The show is currently streaming.

Journalist, screenwriter, Emmy nominated producer, and playwright Keli Goff brings this timely world premiere to Baltimore Center Stage. In the tradition of The Vagina Monologues and For Colored Girls..., The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls is a collection of monologues and scnees exploring the complex relationship women have with their hair.

From afros to braids, weddings and funerals, falling in love, to grieving a loss, these stories serve as a powerful reminder that for Black women in particular, hair is both deeply personal and political. Perfect for the virtual stage, these intimate stories will take audiences on unparalleled journey into the world of Black womanhood.

Tickets can be found at centerstage.org. The cost is $25, with $15 tickets for students and seniors.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Drew Seeley
Drew Seeley
Michael Lee Brown
Michael Lee Brown
Jason SweetTooth Williams
Jason SweetTooth Williams

Related Articles View More Baltimore Stories
Imagination Stage Debuts Original Film 10 SECONDS Photo

Imagination Stage Debuts Original Film 10 SECONDS

Two Strikes Theatre Collective Announces 2021 Season Photo

Two Strikes Theatre Collective Announces 2021 Season

Pianist Brian Ganz PIANOTALK Series Returns to SMCM Photo

Pianist Brian Ganz PIANOTALK Series Returns to SMCM

Student Blog: Whats Next? Photo

Student Blog: What's Next?


More Hot Stories For You

  • Ember Choir Offers Live & Virtual Performances This Weekend
  • Jessie Montgomery Curates Two LACO Close Quarters Episodes
  • CURIOUS CREATURES AND A HEAVENLY HARP on this Month's Princeton Symphony Orchestra Buskaid Concert
  • Eleonor Sandresky's Lunar Landscapes Presents PINK MOON