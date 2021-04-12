Baltimore Center Stage Announces THE GLORIOUS WORLD OF CROWNS, KINKS AND CURLS Extension

Baltimore Center Stage has announced that due to popular demand, The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls has been extended through May 2. The show is currently streaming.

Journalist, screenwriter, Emmy nominated producer, and playwright Keli Goff brings this timely world premiere to Baltimore Center Stage. In the tradition of The Vagina Monologues and For Colored Girls..., The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls is a collection of monologues and scnees exploring the complex relationship women have with their hair.

From afros to braids, weddings and funerals, falling in love, to grieving a loss, these stories serve as a powerful reminder that for Black women in particular, hair is both deeply personal and political. Perfect for the virtual stage, these intimate stories will take audiences on unparalleled journey into the world of Black womanhood.

Tickets can be found at centerstage.org. The cost is $25, with $15 tickets for students and seniors.