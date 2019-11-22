Baltimore Center Stage Announces Cast and Artistic Team for MEN ON BOATS

Baltimore Center Stage is pleased to announce the cast and artistic team for Men on Boats by Jaclyn Backhaus. This rollicking comedy is history as you've never seen it before-without a single man in sight. Join a team of explorers as they tell the true(ish) story of "discovery" of the Grand Canyon and upend everything...including their boats.

Men on Boats is a unique play with a subversively hilarious take on the exploration of the American West. Its timely arrival to Baltimore Center Stage marks the 150th anniversary of John Wesley Powell's expedition and reflects an ever-present desire to reclaim history, bringing women, non- binary folks and people of color into the traditionally white tale.

Directed by Jenny Koons, Men on Boats will bring audiences along on an uproarious journey, in a production that underlines history's bias and social constructs. "I can count on one hand with fingers to spare the number of shows made entirely by women and non-binary folks- and it's even rarer with a comedy," said Baltimore Center Stage Artistic Director, Stephanie Ybarra. "At this moment in history, it feels especially pertinent to decenter men in our storytelling, not just onstage, but behind-the-scenes and backstage too. This cast and creative team have been helmed by the incomparable Jenny Koons. They've been working together for months cooking up these Men on Boats shenanigans, and I can't wait to share them with you."

The cast includes Patrena Murray* (John Colton Sumner); Ceci Fernandez* (John Wesley Powell); Elena Urdaneta* (Bradley); Jessica Ranville* (William Dunn); Natalie Woolams-Torres* (Frank Goodman/Mr. Asa); Kai Heath* (Hall); Sara Porkalob* (Hawkins); Eileen Rivera* (Seneca Howland/The Bishop); Keren Lugo* (O.G. Howland/Tsauwiat); Kristine Haruna Lee* (Old Shady); Danielle Teague-Daniels* (Stage Manager) and Josie R. Felt* (Assistant Stage Manager). In addition to the cast, the all-female design team is comprised of Stephanie Osin Cohen (Scenic Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), Hahnji Jang (Costume Design), and Elisheba Ittoop (Sound Design/Composer).

*Members of Actors' Equity Association

Men on Boats begins with preview performances on November 29. Press Night is Opening Night, Thursday December 5. Media members may request performance attendance via the online press request form to ensure availability of seats on the date requested. Downloadable media can be found at https://www.centerstage.org/plays-and-events/mainstage/men-on-boats

For other media related inquiries and interview requests please contact the Communications office. For general information, visit www.centerstage.org or call the box office at 410.332.0033

Men on Boats is sponsored by KPMG. Baltimore Center Stage's 2019/20 Season is made possible by the Shubert Foundation, the Baltimore County Commission on Arts and Sciences, and in part by a grant from the Maryland State Arts Council (MSAC) and a gift from Terry Morgenthaler and Patrick Kerins.

Artwork for Men on Boats was created by award-winning artist, Mirlande Jean-Gilles.





