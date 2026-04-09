Ballroom-Inspired XTRAVAGANZA Will Come to Baltimore in 2027

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XTRAVAGANZA will be performed at Baltimore Center Stage next year. Performances will run May 7–June 13, 2027. The ballroom-inspired musical features a book by R. Eric Thomas, with music and lyrics by Khiyon Hursey. It is directed by Stevie Walker-Webb with choreography by Kyle Abraham and music supervision by Bill Sherman.

Before Vogue became a global phenomenon, the Ballroom that birthed it was already alive with artists, underdogs, and chosen families claiming their runway, shaping pop culture, and changing the world forever.

XTRAVAGANZA is a new musical inspired by the legendary House of Xtravaganza and Ballroom pioneers like Angie Xtravaganza, José Xtravaganza, and Venus Xtravaganza, artists whose style, language, and movement helped shape one of the most iconic moments in pop culture history. As choreographers and featured performers in Madonna’s Vogue music video and worldwide tour, House stars brought the energy and vocabulary of Ballroom to a global stage.

This original musical, set in New York City’s Ballroom scene of the 1980s and 1990s, follows the rise of a community of Black and Latinx artists who built a world of chosen families, beauty, resilience, and radical self-expression in the face of marginalization and overwhelming odds.

Featuring a book by R. Eric Thomas and an original score by Khiyon Hursey, created in collaboration with a powerhouse team of songwriters and producers, XTRAVAGANZA is set to the sounds of Ballroom, House, and iconic ’80s and ’90s pop. Bill Sherman will serve as music supervisor, leading a music team including LA-based producer duo Matthew Campfield and Daniel Klein of Some Randoms.

With direction by Stevie Walker-Webb and choreography by Kyle Abraham, audiences are invited into a community that continues to shape culture long before the world catches on. This is not just the story behind a movement. It is the story of the people who built it, lived it, and refused to be erased.