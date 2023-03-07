Ballet Theatre of Maryland Presents DON QUIXOTE at Maryland Hall this Apri

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Performances are on April 28th and 29th.

Mar. 07, 2023  
Ballet Theatre of Maryland premieres the iconic Don Quixote on April 28th and 29th at Maryland Hall for the Arts. Staged by Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch after the traditional Petipa choreography, the ballet tells the story of the brave and befuddled Don Quixote, who believes himself to be a heroic knight. This sizzling Spanish ballet, known for its virtuosic steps and spirited storytelling, will conclude the company's 2022-2023 season.

Says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch, "At Ballet Theatre of Maryland, we always aim to provide programming our audiences will enjoy while also expanding the classic repertory that's performed here in Annapolis. Don Quixote, with its light-hearted, whimsical story and its energetic score by Ludwig Minkus, is a ballet that I can't wait to share with the community."

Based on a section of Cervantes's 17th-century novel, this family-friendly ballet follows the romance of the fiery Kitri and her paramour Basilio as they seek permission from Kitri's father to marry. Don Quixote, who initially mistakes Kitri for his elusive Dulcinea, is swept up into their adventure along with his trusted sidekick Sancho Panza.

In addition to being a company premiere, Don Quixote also marks the retirement of beloved principal dancer Emily Carey. After an 11-year performing career, Carey will be stepping into a full-time position as Ballet Mistress and Conservatory Principal. She will take her final bow as a dancer playing Kitri at the 4:30 performance on April 29th.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland performs Don Quixote April 28nd at 7:30pm and April 29th at 1:00pm and 4:30pm. In-person tickets are on sale now at $50 for adults, $40 for seniors and military, and $30 for children and students. For virtual audiences, tickets are $30 per household. To purchase tickets or learn more, visit balletmaryland.org. BTM cautions that BalletMaryland.org and Eventbrite.com are the only official websites for purchasing tickets to Don Quixote. Ballet Theatre of Maryland is not responsible for tickets purchased through unauthorized third parties.




