Ballet Theatre of Maryland Announces 2021-22 Season

For the 2021-2022 season, Ballet Theatre of Maryland announces its return to live, in-theater performances with joy and thanks. This season features An Afternoon of Romance in September followed by the Romantic classic Giselle in October. Other mainstage works include holiday favorite The Nutcracker, a mixed repertory of works in Momentum, and the family friendly classic Coppélia.

"Performing last season required a lot of flexibility to continue dancing while also protecting our company and community," says Artistic Director Nicole Kelsch. "We adapted to our changing situation by providing a range of outdoor, pre-recorded, and live-streamed programming. This season, we are thrilled to continue offering a stream-from-home option as we return to mainstage productions in traditional theater venues."

Providing a streaming option to both season subscribers and single-ticket holders allows BTM to maintain arts accessibility no matter an audience member's comfort level. For in-person performances, dancers and audience members will continue to follow all local and venue safety guidelines.

The season opens Sept. 12 with a variety of classical pas de deuxs at An Afternoon of Romance at Hammond-Harwood House. Oct. 22-24, the curtain will rise at Maryland Hall for the Arts on Giselle, one of the most popular Romantic ballets of all time. The Nutcracker, with choreography by former artistic director Dianna Cuatto, will provide magic and wonder to the holiday season Dec. 11-12 & 18-19 at Maryland Hall.

In 2022, Momentum will feature a mix of newly commissioned and existing classical and contemporary works on Feb. 25 & 26. Lastly, the company will perform the sentimentally comedic Coppélia on April 22 & 23. To reserve tickets to all these productions at a discounted price, purchase a season subscription for in-person or streamed viewing. Visit balletmaryland.org to learn more about BTM's season and its subscriptions.

Ballet Theatre of Maryland, founded in 1978, is designated as Maryland's premier professional ballet company and conservatory and has a long history performing at venues throughout the state. The company is comprised of 23 professional dancers, 15 apprentices, and 17 trainees. Professional faculty members of the Conservatory of Dance are current in their field, most with degrees or certifications in dance education. The conservatory offers a full curriculum of classes in ballet, jazz, modern, tap, partnering, and conditioning while providing students with professional performance opportunities. For more information about BTM, please visit www.balletmaryland.org or call (410) 224-5654.

Nicole Kelsch is originally from Dallas, PA where she trained with Peter and Kristin Degnan at Ballet Northeast. She graduated with a B.A. in Ballet from Point Park University in Pittsburgh, PA. After graduation, she danced professionally with Columbia City Ballet, Atlanta Festival Ballet, and Connecticut Ballet before joining Ballet Theatre of Maryland in 2006. Nicole has been featured as Clara and the Snow Queen in The Nutcracker, Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, the Firebird in The Firebird, Swanhilda in Coppelia, Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, as a Principal in Antony Tudor's Continuo, the Principal Couple in Italian Symphonette, Titania and Hermia in A Midsummer Night's Dream, Magdalena in An American Southwest Carmen, Cinderella in Cinderella, Guinevere in Excalibur, Aurora in The Sleeping Beauty, Pearl in The Little Mermaid, and has performed the Don Quixote Pas de Deux. Nicole also served as the Ballet Mistress for the company and the School Principal. This is Nicole's second season as Artistic Director.