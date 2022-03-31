Bach In Baltimore Presents Three New Concerts That Go Beyond Bach

Today Bach in Baltimore announced three new concerts that go Beyond Bach! For thirty-four years, Bach in Baltimore has enriched our community with the uplifting and ennobling musical repertoire of J.S. Bach.

However, its next three concerts will go beyond Bach to feature the music of Brahms, Handel, Beethoven, and Haydn. The concert on April 24-Brahms Requiem-and the concert on May 15-The Master & His Pupil: Beethoven & Haydn are part of Bach in Baltimore's Beyond Bach Concert Series. The May 1 concert showcases Handel's most famous works, including his coronation anthems. Tickets and more information for all three of these concerts can be found at bachinbaltimore.org.

The Brahms Requiem concert on April 24 at Towson United Methodist Church (Towson) is dedicated to the lives lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those that want to offer up a loved one's name for remembrance can reach out to the newly appointed Executive Director of Bach in Baltimore Rebecca Fanning at rebecca@bachinbaltimore.org. In addition to the moving work by Brahms, the concert will also feature Baltimore composer Elam Sprenkle's Go Down Death. This work was commissioned by Bach in Baltimore's Music Director T. Herbert Dimmock in loving memory of his mother, Anne Dimmock. Vocal soloists for this concert include Amy Broadbent, soprano and Jeffry Williams, baritone.

Bach in Baltimore, with the Maryland State Boychoir, invites you to return on May 1 for Handel Festival at Church of the Resurrection (Lutherville). This concert features two of Handel's exuberant coronation anthems, Zadok the Priest and The King Shall Rejoice. Also, included is Handel's band suite, Music for the Royal Fireworks, and selections from the ebullient Water Music. Directly after the concert, Bach in Baltimore is hosting a soiree to celebrate the conclusion of its 12th Annual Bachfest Online Auction. More information about the online fundraiser running from April 28-May 1 is available at bachinbaltimore.org​.

The Pupil & His Tutor: Beethoven & Haydn concert on May 15 at the Church of the Redeemer (Baltimore) presents Beethoven's Symphony No. 7 and Haydn's Symphony No. 1. Haydn famously tutored a young Beethoven. However, Beethoven claimed, "I never learned anything from Haydn." Still, Beethoven's most famous compositions draw on the symphonic form Haydn is credited with creating. We invite you to join us for a pair of symphonies from both the pupil and tutor and judge for yourself where the influence lies.

Admissions for our April 24th and May 15th concerts are $30 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for children under twelve. These two concerts can be bundled with our cost-saving "Beyond Bach Series Pass" for $50. Admission for our May 1st concert is $35 for adults, $10 for students, and $5 for children under twelve. Tickets must be purchased in advance online at BachinBaltimore.org or by calling 410-941-9262. Tickets will not be sold at the door to ensure touchless transactions. Patrons will be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test before admission into the venue. Please read our full Health and Safety measures online at https://bachinbaltimore.org/health-safety/.

Unable to attend in person? Not free for a particular concert date? NOW AVAILABLE: Live-streaming and on-demand access to ALL concerts (upcoming and previous) at BachinBaltimore.org.