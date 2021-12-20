BWW Review: Pulitzer Prize winner THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH Is a Romp at Everyman Theatre.

Well this is my first chance to see a play since my travels to Auckland, New Zealand in March 2020 when I saw a delightful comedy at the Aukcland Theatre Center....yes just as the Pandemic was starting here.

And what a way to start. Everyman Artistic Director Vincent M. Lancisi chose this Thorton Wilder wacky comedy and picked Associate Artistic Director Noah Himmelstein to direct and it is getting great acclaim.

This, however, may not be for everyone. As Lancisi stated, "With a cast that features a woolley mammoth, a fortune teller, a dinosaur, and Moses, with the Atlantic City Boardwalk thrown in for good measure, THE SKIN OF OUR TEETH is a hilarious yet demanding play that tackles quite a lot, including several natural disasters and wars throughout history."

You must, however, go in with an open mind expecting anything and everything.

It is eclectic, exhilarating, and enchanting all at the same time.

The play features the Antrobus family. They escape one disaster after another, yet the family somehow survives, but only by the skin of their teeth.!

Thankfully, the play features Everyman Resident Company members Felicia Cutty, Danny Gavigan, Helen Hedman, Beth Hylton, Hannah Kelly, Tony K. Nam, Bruce R. Nelson, and Jefferson A. Russell (Mr. Antrobus) along with Zach Powell and Deidres Staples. The cast is just plain terrific and they deserved the standing ovation they received.

Adding to the delightful experience is the creative team who go way above board including set design by Daniel Ettinger, costume design by David Burdick, lighting design by Daisey Long, sound design by Megumi Katayama, Projection design by Rasean Davonte Johnson, and Puppet Design by James Ortiz. I just loved the puppets. Wait until you see the fish swimming through the audience!!

Do not read up on the play. Just go and see this spectacular production and decide for yourself.

The play runs until January 2, 2022.

Tickets start at $29. Visit everymantheatre.org or call 410-752-2208.

Up next at Everyman is BEHOLD A NEGRESS by Jacquline E. Lawton and directed by Tatyana-Marie Carlo which runs February 1 - February 27, 2022.

