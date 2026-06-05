BLOOD OF THE LAMB to Make Regional Premiere at Strand Theater in Baltimore

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Rapid Lemon Productions will close their 15th season with the regional premiere of Blood of the Lamb by Arlene Hutton. Jalice Ortiz-Corral directs a cast of Sharon Carter Brown and Rakell Foye.

Nessa is pregnant. She finds herself detained in a Texas airport with Val: a court-appointed attorney assigned to represent her fetus. With new laws in place Nessa will not be allowed to leave the state until she after she gives birth, even though both women know that the baby is deceased and Nessa's life is at risk. Can Val be persuaded to go against her convictions, risking her career to help Nessa escape?

Performances will be at Strand Theater, 5426 Harford Road, Baltimore, MD 21214. Tickets are general admission, $25. A special discounted "Industry Night" performance is just $15, on Monday, August 31. Press night is August 28.

Established in 2012, Rapid Lemon Productions is a 501(c)3 nonprofit theater company whose mission is to develop and present new work that promotes representation of and participation by the community it serves. Curators of the Variations Project since 2015, the company has also presented world or regional premieres of full length plays by established playwrights including Suzan-Lori Parks, Chisa Hutchinson, D.W. Gregory, Audrey Cefaly, Hope Villanueva, and Erlina Ortiz.

Blood of the Lamb is presented through special arrangement with TRW Plays, 1180 Avenue of the Americas Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalright.com.

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