All-Star Edition Of Rising Star Performing Arts Competition To Highlight 25th Annual Celebration Of The Arts In Howard County

The Howard County Arts Council commemorates 20 years of its Rising Star Performing Arts Competition at the 25th annual Celebration of the Arts in Howard County, to be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 from 6 to 10 pm at the Horowitz Visual and Performing Arts Center at Howard Community College (HCC) in Columbia. Dr. Daria J. Willis, president of Howard Community College, will act as Honorary Chair for the evening. Joseph W. Ritsch, Producing Artist Director, Rep Stage, will serve as Event Emcee.

The Celebration is a multi-faceted event showcasing and promoting the arts and raising funds in support of the arts, artists, and arts organizations in Howard County. A highlight of the gala is the Rising Star Performing Arts Competition, in which up to ten finalists - aged 18 to 35 years and currently or recently living, working, performing regularly, or receiving training in Howard County - compete for a cash prize of $5,000. To mark the 20th anniversary of the competition, this year's gala will feature a special All-Star edition, as previous winners return to the Celebration stage to vie for the Rising All-Star title and cash prize. The winner of the competition will be selected by the Celebration audience of artists, arts patrons, business and political representatives, and community members, with the award presented live on stage that evening!

The returning Rising Stars competing at this year's Celebration are:

Curtis Bannister, Musical Theatre (2019)

MaryKate Brouillet, Musical Theatre (2021)

Samantha McEwen Deininger, Musical Theatre (2012)

Mark Edwards, Classical Guitar (2016)

Gabriel Hightower, Cello (2020)

Junghoon Park, Piano (2018)



Tickets to the 25th annual Celebration of the Arts will be available online beginning August 1 at hocoarts.org/celebration or by phone to the Howard County Arts Council, 410-313-2787.