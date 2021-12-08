Adventure Theatre to Present Winterfest

Adventure Theatre MTC will continue its golden jubilee 70th season with its holiday-centered production, which includes three shows for the price of one. ATMTC's Winterfest runs from Nov. 19, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

Winterfest features "Uri & Ora Light the Menorah" by Robyn Shrater Seemann; "Connection" by Diego Maramba & Michelle Bowen-Ziecheck; and "Cranky Penguin" by Keegan Patterson. The production is helmed by Washington, D.C.-based director, writer, educator, and performer Cara Gabriel. A common thread through the three multicultural stories is the joy of celebrating the season with family and friends.

"As we celebrate family this holiday season, we are so excited to bring three joyous stories about connecting and all things winter," said Chil Kong, ATMTC Artistic Director. "So, bundle up and join us as we light the menorah, cross an ocean, and throw snowballs!"

To learn more about ATMTC's 70th season and purchase your tickets, visit https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/in-person-productions-2021-2022-season-winterfest/

The show begins with "Uri & Ora Light the Menorah." Each year, siblings Uri and Ora look forward to Chanukah-gathering with friends and family, eating Bubbie's latkes, and no homework! When things don't go the way they want, will they be able to repair the holiday-and their relationship?

"Connection" examines the power of friendship brought forth in a time of mystery and change. Best friends Mal and Daniel take comfort in the story of their friendship, the journey they took together to a new land, and the new journey they've just begun. Through powerful friendships, "Connection" builds bridges from the Philippines to America, with love lasting beyond the bounds of space and time.

The production concludes with "Cranky Penguin." Penguin hates the winter, yet his neighbors Yeti and Walrus love it. As Yeti and Walrus try to convince Penguin the season's not that bad, madness ensues, ensuring that many snowballs are thrown.

As Adventure moves to indoor performances and in the spirit of protecting the most vulnerable in their community, Adventure Theatre requires everyone attending its shows to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status. Proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test, no more than three days old, will be required for admission for all individuals ages 12 and up. To learn more about their COVID guidelines, visit: https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/ticket-info/ticketing-policies/#covid.