Adventure Theatre MTC Cancels Gala Gathering Due To COVID-19 Threat

Adventure Theatre MTC exercising the utmost caution for its friends who are elderly and immunocompromised, has chosen to eliminate the public gathering of its biggest fundraiser, the 2020 Spring Gala Step Out In Style honoring Donald Thoms and featuring performances by Broadway, television, and film's Tracie Thoms. Instead, Adventure Theatre MTC has plans to take its fundraiser virtual. More information about that to follow.

There have been no indications of any patron, student, or staff member interacting with any of the 9 individuals who have tested positive in the Maryland area. Adventure Theatre MTC, like its peer organizations, is maintaining its class and show schedules with extreme care taken for the cleanliness of its spaces. It has also lifted its exchange fees so any patron who is concerned about illness can exchange into another performance without penalty.

While it saddens us at Adventure to be one of the first DC Arts organizations to cancel a public event, given the demographics of our gala attendees and recent encouragement by the Governor for those over 60 to stay home as much as possible, we feel this is the best course of action at this time.

"We hope that the community will commit to taking care of its arts organizations and local artists in this trying time," says Leon Seemann, Executive Director of Adventure Theatre MTC. "Similar to other segments of the hospitality industry, this crisis puts the livelihood of our artists, teachers, and staff at risk, especially as the public continues to shun public events. This event represents 10% of our budget and allows us to support over 200 individuals. We hope our friends will continue to support the Virtual Gala through our website."

Programs at both Glen Echo Park and Wintergreen Plaza location are not affected and will continue as scheduled at this time.

For more information about Adventure Theatre MTC's fundraisers, or to consider a donation, visit https://adventuretheatre-mtc.org/give/.





