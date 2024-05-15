Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



See photos from Round House Theatre's 2024 Broadway in Bethesda Gala, headlined by Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, below!

The highly anticipated annual event began with a stunning dinner by Susan Gage Caterers, followed by an exciting live auction, where guests bid on unique travel packages and theatrical experiences across the country, and a mission call featuring heartfelt performances by beloved Round House main stage performers and Teen Performance Company members. The evening concluded with the headline event: an unforgettable concert by Brian Stokes Mitchell, featuring hits from his prominent Broadway roles in Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and more!

Round House also welcomed its supporters from Montgomery County and beyond to the 2024 Gala, including VIPs: Congressman Jamie Raskin, Senator Cheryl Kagan, Delegate Jared Solomon, Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, Kathleen Matthews, Jay and Robin Hammer, Lynn and Bill Chouquette. More than $325,000 was raised from the Broadway in Bethesda Gala in support of Round House's artistic and educational programming and its ongoing mission to be a theatre for everyone.

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman Photography



Andrea Steele, Micheline Kennedy, and Round House Theatre Trustees Joy Lewis and Michael Steele

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Brian Stokes Mitchell

Sophia Early and Emma Wallach

Brian Stokes Mitchell with Judy and Leo Zickler

Ryan Rilette

Round House Theatre Managing Director Ed Zakreski and Congressman Jamie Raskin

Round House Theatre Board President Jay Hammer, Robin Hammer, and Yve and Paul Dinte

Round House Theatre Trustee Neil Kerwin, Ann Kerwin, and Artistic Director Ryan Rilette

Congressman Jamie Raskin

