Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala

Brian Stokes Mitchell performed a set at the event featuring hits from his prominent Broadway roles in Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and more!

By: May. 15, 2024
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

See photos from Round House Theatre's 2024 Broadway in Bethesda Gala, headlined by Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell, below!

The highly anticipated annual event began with a stunning dinner by Susan Gage Caterers, followed by an exciting live auction, where guests bid on unique travel packages and theatrical experiences across the country, and a mission call featuring heartfelt performances by beloved Round House main stage performers and Teen Performance Company members. The evening concluded with the headline event: an unforgettable concert by Brian Stokes Mitchell, featuring hits from his prominent Broadway roles in Man of La Mancha, Ragtime, and more!

Round House also welcomed its supporters from Montgomery County and beyond to the 2024 Gala, including VIPs: Congressman Jamie Raskin, Senator Cheryl Kagan, Delegate Jared Solomon, Montgomery County Councilmember Andrew Friedson, Kathleen Matthews, Jay and Robin Hammer, Lynn and Bill Chouquette. More than $325,000 was raised from the Broadway in Bethesda Gala in support of Round House's artistic and educational programming and its ongoing mission to be a theatre for everyone.

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman Photography

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Andrea Steele, Micheline Kennedy, and Round House Theatre Trustees Joy Lewis and Michael Steele

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Brian Stokes Mitchell

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Sophia Early and Emma Wallach

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Brian Stokes Mitchell with Judy and Leo Zickler

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Ryan Rilette

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Round House Theatre Managing Director Ed Zakreski and Congressman Jamie Raskin

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Round House Theatre Board President Jay Hammer, Robin Hammer, and Yve and Paul Dinte

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Round House Theatre Trustee Neil Kerwin, Ann Kerwin, and Artistic Director Ryan Rilette

Photos: Brian Stokes Mitchell And More Take The Stage At Round House Theatre's 2024 Gala
Congressman Jamie Raskin



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Vote Sponsor


Videos