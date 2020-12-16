Adventure Theatre Debuts New Play SPICE OF LIFE

Adventure Theatre MTC continues Sunday digital presentations with a reading of the new play Spice of Life by Brandon Rashad Butts. This is a full-length new work that grew out of Adventure Theatre's QFest 3.0 in August, which featured a concept piece by Butts under the same title-along with about 30 other original shorts by area writers. Adventure Theatre MTC's digital presentations are Sundays at 2PM ET free on Facebook-Live.

In Spice of Life, a cook struggles to find their place in the culinary world. When an opportunity to run the crew on a voyage for new ingredients from an undiscovered land arrives, they realize that there's more to cooking than meets the eye. Spice of Life grapples with racial disparity, personal insecurity, and the importance of where you come from as the cook turns to a family heirloom for guidance.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are delighted that beyond bringing smiles to the community during the QFest productions on Facebook Live, they are generating new and compelling stories from emerging writers from all cultural backgrounds.

Says Kong, "Brandon's a talented writer, and it's an honor to support his work. Original, high-quality works are key to engaging families in live theatre, and Brandon delivers on both fronts. It's an honor to work with him, and I'm grateful his participation in QFest is turning into a partnership."

Sunday's presentation of Spice of Life will premiere free on Facebook December 20, 2020 at 2PM ET. For more information, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301-634-2270.