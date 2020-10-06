Adventure Theatre Celebrates Jewish Culture and Stories With Nancy Churnin and Guest Host Robyn Shrater Seemann

Churnin will read selections from her beloved books.

Adventure Theatre MTC continues to celebrate Jewish culture with its free Sunday Storytime Series. This week Adventure and guest host Robyn Shrater Seemann welcome Nancy Churnin who will read selections from her beloved books: Irving Berlin: The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing and The William Hoy Story: How a Deaf Baseball Player Changed the Game. To tune in, visit Adventure Theatre's Facebook Event page Sunday at 2PM. The interview is being presented on Simchat Torah and will be available afterwards so it can be enjoyed at a later time for those celebrating the holiday

Nancy Churnin is an American author and journalist. A former theater critic for the Dallas Morning News, she has published eight children's books as of 2020. Her first picture book, The William Hoy Story: How a Deaf Baseball Player Changed the Game was published in 2016. Manjhi Moves a Mountain, another children's picture book by Churnin, was published in 2017. Three additional children's books were released in 2018: Charlie Takes His Shot: How Charlie Sifford Broke the Color Barrier in Golf, Irving Berlin: The Immigrant Boy Who Made America Sing, and The Queen and the First Christmas Tree: Queen Charlotte's Gift to England. Churnin's sixth book, Martin & Anne: The Kindred Spirits of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Anne Frank, was released on March 5, 2019. Her most recent books, Beautiful Shades of Brown: The Art of Laura Wheeler Waring and For Spacious Skies: Katharine Lee Bates and the Inspiration for "America the Beautiful" were released in 2020.

Executive Team, Leon Seemann, Margo Brenner Collins, and Chil Kong are excited to lift up Jewish authors and heritage. Says Kong, "Churnin's books give young people opportunities to explore the intersection of cultures and historical figures. Sharing stories-through books and on stage--is a key way child begin to understand other cultures and to build deepening relationships with other children. We're thrilled to welcome Churnin as this season of Jewish high holy days draws to a close, and we are delighted to introduce her work to Adventure audiences."

Sunday Storytime with Nancy Churnin premieres free on Facebook October 11, 2020 at 2PM. For more information or to donate, visit www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or call 301.634.2270.

