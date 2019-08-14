ATMTC's THE CAT IN THE HAT Extends

Adventure Theatre MTC (ATMTC) is extending its popular production of Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat, the fifth and final show in its Professional 2018-2019 Season, until August 25, 2019. Narrated by NPR's Ari Shapiro, Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat proves that with a little ingenuity and creativity, "from there to here, from here to there, funny things are everywhere." Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased online at www.adventuretheatre-mtc.org or by calling 301.634.2270.

From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that the cat in the hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and craziest of ideas, he is certainly fun to play with. And he turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure. But what will mom find when she gets home...?

Leon Seemann, Executive Director of Adventure Theatre MTC says of the production, "This show has such amazing energy and creativity brought in by the Director, Adam Immerwahr, and we are honoring that joy with opening our doors one more week to make sure every family can see this fantastic production."

Extended show times are Monday, August 19 and Tuesday, August 20 at 10:30am; Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 11am, 2pm, and 4:30pm; and Sunday, August 25 at 11am and 2pm. Dr. Seuss's The Cat in the Hat was originally produced by the National Theatre of Great Britain, and is recommended for all ages. Tickets are $20 each with birthday, group, and field trip rates available. All performances will take place at Adventure Theatre MTC, 7300 MacArthur Blvd, Glen Echo, MD, 20812 in the historic Glen Echo Park.





Related Articles Shows View More Baltimore Stories

More Hot Stories For You