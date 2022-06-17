ATMTC is Revamping Their 'Jingle In July' Program and Needs Writers

Adventure Theatre MTC has announced the return of its short works festival, Jingle in July. The digital event will feature new, 10- to 30-minute children's shows from local writers.

The event returns after a two-year hiatus. Writers of all levels from the Washington, DC, region are invited to participate. The Google Form to participate will be open between June 17 and 11:59 p.m. on June 22. Three writers will be selected at random to create new works centered on a secret wintery theme. For more details, email literary@atmtc.org.

Each writer will be paid $200 for their work and receive time with actors, a dramaturg, and a director to rehearse the piece via Zoom, along with a digital reading that will premiere on all Adventure Theatre platforms. In addition, each writer will have the opportunity to speak one on one with Literary Manager Divinia Shorter to discuss their work, artistic goals, pathways, and anything else that can help them further their work.

"I'm excited to bring back Jingle in July to give our local community of artists a chance to connect and practice their art," said Chil Kong, Artistic Director. "I continue to be inspired by their creativity, and I can't wait to be able to share these new pieces with the world."

All participants will be notified of their status by 11:59 p.m. on June 24. The selected writers will receive the theme and other pertinent information on that day. Rehearsals and recorded readings will occur between July 6 and July 10.

In addition to writers, Adventure Theatre also invites actors, dramaturgs, stage managers, and directors to participate. All positions are paid and remote.

The event is a scaled-down version of its former iterations in order for Adventure Theatre MTC to be realistic and transparent with its resources, as well as be kind and reasonable to staff members.

"By scaling down the scope of this digital festival to a smaller group of writers, we will be able to better support their work and truly invest our time and resources in a way that reflects the level of support this work deserves," said Divinia Shorter, Literary Manager. "We thank you for your understanding, and hope that you will join us!"