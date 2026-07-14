9 TO 5: THE MUSICAL to Open at Cumberland Theatre This Summer
Performances will run July 17 to 26.
The Cumberland Theatre will continue its 38th season with 9 to 5: The Musical, opening Friday, July 17, and running through July 26. A preview performance will be held on Thursday, July 16, at 8:00 p.m. Regular performances will be held Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at 8:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 2:00 p.m. The production is generously sponsored by Betty Jo and David Gehauf and the Trade Masters Fund.
Based on the iconic 1980 hit film, 9 to 5: The Musical features music and lyrics by legendary entertainer Dolly Parton and a book by Patricia Resnick, the original screenwriter of the film.
Set in the late 1970s, the musical follows three working women-Violet, Doralee, and Judy-who are pushed to their limits by their arrogant, sexist, and egotistical boss, Franklin Hart Jr. After imagining the perfect revenge, the trio unexpectedly finds themselves in charge of the office, transforming it into a happier and more productive workplace while trying to keep their outrageous secret from being discovered. Filled with humor, heart, and empowering themes, 9 to 5 celebrates friendship, equality, and standing up for what's right.
The original film, starring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dolly Parton, became a cultural phenomenon and remains one of the most beloved workplace comedies of all time. The Broadway adaptation earned multiple Tony Award nominations and introduced audiences to Parton's energetic score, including the Grammy Award-winning title song, "9 to 5."
The Cumberland Theatre production is directed by Artistic Director Kimberli Rowley. The cast features Rebecca Blacksten as Violet Newstead, Jewelein Lowry as Doralee Rhodes, Erica Records as Judy Bernly, Daniel Atwood as Franklin Hart Jr., Melynda Burdette as Roz Keith, Whitney O'Haver as Kathy, and Cheyenne Jeffries as Maria. The ensemble includes Matthan Potts, Brielle Windle, Lisa Podulka, Kirk Squires, Brian Records, Gianni Saverio, Taylor Corley, and Erik Alexis.
The creative team includes Xander Mulder (lighting design), Kimberli Rowley (scenic design), Kyle Wolford (sound design), Steven Zalatoris (scenic carpenter), Kiersten Gasemy (choreographer), and Jennifer Clark (costume design). Marcus Hardinger serves as stage manager with assistance from Kiersten Gasemy.
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