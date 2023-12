2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Baltimore Awards; RIDE THE CYCLONE, ROMEO AND JULIET, Abingdon Community Theater & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Baltimore Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Patterson - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 10%

Danny Durr - THE PROM - Cumberland Theatre 9%

Rachel Miller - THE PROM - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 8%

Unissa Cruse - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 6%

Roman Mykyta - CHAPLIN! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 5%

Amy Appleby - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 4%

Chelsea Bondarenko - KINKY BOOTS - Authentic community theatre (ACT) in Hagerstown MD 4%

Danny Durr - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Rachel Miller - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 3%

Kimberli Rowley - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Devon Johnson - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Shannen Banzhoff - GREASE - Washington County Playhouse 3%

Jeremy A. McShan - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 3%

Bambi Johnson - CABARET - Phoenix Festival Theatre 3%

Mark Minnick - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

Jessica Yastrzemsky - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 2%

Eyvo Johnson - INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 2%

QUAE SIMPSON - HEAD OVER HEELS - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Kristin Rigsby - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Devon Johnson - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

CJay Philip - DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE - Bmore Broadway Live 2%

Shalyce Hemby - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - ArtsCentric 2%

Shea Hemby - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Justin Patterson - A CHRISTMASC CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 2%

Karlie Surgeon - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Phoenix Festival Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Laura Wonsala - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 10%

Robin Alvarez - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 7%

Joel Hoover - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cumberland Theatre 6%

Andrew Malone - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 6%

Danise Whitlock - COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 6%

Whitney O'Haver - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 5%

Aria Marin - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 4%

Cody Gilliam - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Yele - DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE - Bmore Broadway Live 3%

Beverly Whaley - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Phoenix Festival Theatre 3%

Cindy Andersen - RICHARD III - Maryland Renaissance Festival 3%

Ava Burckhardt - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Laura Wonsala - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc 2%

Daniel Combs - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Beverly Whaley - INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 2%

Wyatt Dylan Thompson - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Kristina Lambdin - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Deanna Cruz-Conner - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 2%

Britney Soto - KINKY BOOTS - Authentic community theatre (ACT) in Hagerstown MD 2%

Deanna Marino - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Mica Weiss - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Silhouette Stages 2%

Cody Gilliam - THE WISDOM OF EVE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Liz Dunlap - LYRA AND THE FEROCIOUS BEAST - Truepenny Projects 1%

Sarah Constable - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 1%

Gail Wagner - SILENT SKY - Milburn Stone Theater 1%



Best Dance Production

SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 23%

THE PROM - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 23%

KINKY BOOTS - Authentic community theatre (ACT) 15%

THE NUTCRACKER - Ballet Theatre of Maryland 12%

BLACK MUSIC FESTIVAL - SPOTLIGHT ON QUINCY JONES - Bmore Broadway Live 8%

DON QUIXOTE - Ballet Theatre of Maryland 7%

VOICES OF CARMEN - Dance and Bmore 5%

HOLIDAY ENCHANTMENT - Cecil Dance Theatre 3%

MOMENTUM: A MIXED BILL - Ballet Theatre of Maryland 2%

LES SYLPHIDES AND OTHER WORKS - Ballet Theatre of Maryland 1%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Laura Wonsala - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 9%

Hayden Davis - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 7%

Bill Dennison - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 6%

Stephen Strosnider - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 4%

Liz Boyer Hunnicut - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 4%

Danny Durr - THE PROM - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Dave Kasier - CHAPLIN! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 4%

SEAN ELIAS - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Bambi Johnson - CABARET - Phoenix Festival Theatre 3%

CJay Philip - DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE - Bmore Broadway Live 3%

Diane Smith - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Beth T’filoh Community Theatre 3%

Jeremy Goldman - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 3%

Kevin S McAllister - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - ArtsCentric 3%

SEAN ELIAS - HEAD OVER HEELS - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Alliyah Thorpe - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Laura Wonsala - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 2%

Scott Ruble - KINKY BOOTS - Authentic community theatre (ACT) 2%

Cathy Koncurat - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Phoenix Festival Theatre 2%

John Desmone - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 2%

Andrew John Mitchell - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Steve Cairns - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Other Voices Theatre 2%

Mackenzie Brockmeyer - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Sammy Jungwirth - ZELDA - Performing Arts at CCBC 2%

Cathy Koncurat - INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 2%

Jaiden Courrier - NEXT TO NORMAL - Embassy Thearte 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Ben Azat - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc 15%

Mark Ashby - COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 7%

Tommy Malek - AGNES OF GOD - Maryland Theatre Collective 6%

Nicole Mattis - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Karen Weaver - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 4%

Tad james - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

Jalice Ortiz-Corral - VARIATIONS ON THE END - Rapid Lemon Productions 4%

Emma Hooks - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 3%

Ian Gallanar - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

Ann Turiano - MANKIND - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Justin Kiska - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

Tyler Gilks - KISSING CHRISTINE - Embassy Thearte 2%

Alliyah Thorpe - SWEAT - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Kimberli Rowley - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Seth Thompson - THE WISDOM OF EVE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Natka Bianchini - HURRICANE DIANE - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Darrel Rushton - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Alliyah Thorpe - LYNN NOTTAGE'S SWEAT - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Robin Flanagan - THE TOWN FOP - Maryland Renaissance Festival 2%

Jennifer Gusso - OUR TOWN - Dundalk Community Theater 2%

Taber Robinette - MISSING MARISA - Embassy Thearte 2%

Penny Beene - SILENT SKY - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Steve Cairns - MISERY - Other Voices Theatre 1%

Troy Burton - U THOUGHT I WAS HIM - Arena Players 1%

Albert Boeren - THE DINNER PARTY - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 1%



Best Ensemble

SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 7%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 5%

COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 4%

THE PROM - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 4%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 4%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 3%

JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 3%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Beth T’filoh Community Theatre 2%

THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 2%

CHAPLIN! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Children’s Playhouse of Maryland 2%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cumberland Theatre 2%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Authentic community theatre (ACT) 2%

GODSPELL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

THE PROM - Scottfield Theatre Company 2%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Vagabond Players Inc. 2%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Theatre 2%

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE - Bmore Broadway Live 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Justin Patterson - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 10%

Thomas Gardner - THE PROM - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 7%

Hayden Davis - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 6%

Rhett Wolford - THE PROM - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Corey Brown - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 5%

Rowan Ethridge - R/J - Strand Theater Company 4%

Bevin Gorin - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 4%

Justin Patterson - CHAPLIN! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 3%

Tyler Gilks - COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 3%

Mark Koncurat - INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 3%

Amy Rhodes - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 3%

Rhett Wolford - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Theatre 3%

THOMAS P. GARDNER - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 3%

Stephen Knapp - MISERY - Other Voices Theatre 3%

Reed Simiele - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Jeniffer Leon - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Joel Selzer - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Vagabond Players Inc. 2%

Max Doolittle - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - ArtsCentric 2%

Tyler Gilks - SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE! - Embassy Thearte 2%

Wyatt Dylan Thompson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Daniel Grayberg - HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Patrick Yarrington - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Scottfield Theatre Company Co 2%

Wyatt Dylan Thompson - LYNN NOTTAGE'S SWEAT - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

David A.Hopkins - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Thomas Gardner - HEAD OVER HEELS - Iron Crow Theatre 1%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Jacob Miller - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 11%

Mikayla Dodge - THE PROM - Cumberland Theatre 8%

Emery Martin & Al Hall - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 7%

Justin Patterson - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 6%

Charlotte Evans - ZELDA - CCBC Essex 6%

Charlotte Evans - FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Beth T’filoh Community Theatre 5%

Andrew Worthington - INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 5%

Emily L. Sergo - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 4%

Eros Da Artiste - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 4%

Winston Philip - BLACK MUSIC FESTIVAL - SPOTLIGHT ON QUINCY JONES - Bmore Broadway Live 4%

Kelly Schrecengost - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Cedric D. Lyles - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - ArtsCentric 3%

Sawyer Jenkins - SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE! - Embassy Thearte 3%

Rachel Sandler - HEAD OVER HEELS - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Trey Pope - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Ross Scott Rawlings - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 3%

Tyler Miller - LITTLE WOMEN - Washington County Playhouse 3%

Pat Collins - GODSPELL - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Kathryn Bailey - RENT - Fredericktowne Players 3%

Stephen Pompa - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Authentic community theatre (ACT) in Hagerstown MD 3%

Trey Pope - SHE LOVES ME - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Ross Scott Rawlings - SISTER ACT - Toby’S Dinner Theatre 2%

Laura Groves - NEXT TO NORMAL - Embassy Thearte 2%

Maria Parks - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Robert Books - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 1%



Best Musical

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Community Theater 13%

SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 7%

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 6%

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 5%

JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 5%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 4%

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

HEAD OVER HEELS - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

CHAPLIN! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 3%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL: THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 3%

THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 3%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 2%

DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE - Bmore Broadway Live by Dance & Bmore 2%

THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Phoenix Festival Theatre 2%

ZELDA - Performing Arts at CCBC 2%

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Baltimore Center Stage 2%

THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Other Voices Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Children’s Playhouse of Maryland 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 2%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

KINKY BOOTS - Authentic community theatre (ACT) 2%

SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Beth T’filoh Community Theatre 2%



Best New Play Or Musical

COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 BY HAY NONNY MOOSE - Embassy Thearte 20%

THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 12%

SILENT SKY - Milburn Stone Theater 10%

THINK PINK! - Pink Pen Theatre 8%

DINNER AND CAKE - Everyman Theatre 6%

LYNN NOTTAGE'S SWEAT - Milburn Stone Theater 6%

U THOUGHT I WAS HIM - Arena Players 6%

R/J - Strand Theater Company 6%

HURRICANE DIANE - Iron Crow Theatre 5%

WHAT WAS DONE - spotlighters 5%

HIGH SCHOOL COVEN - Strand Theater Company 4%

MANKIND - Iron Crow Theatre 4%

VARIATIONS ON THE END - Rapid Lemon Productions 3%

THE BOUNDARY: A LIFE AND DEATH EXPERIENCE - Submersive Productions 2%

CRISIS MODE: LIVING PILIPINO IN AMERICAN - Strand Theater Company 2%

THE CODE SWITCH - Sisters Freehold 2%



Best Performer In A Musical

Raegan Decker - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Abingdon Community Theater 17%

Adam Yastrzemsky - CHAPLIN! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 3%

Shahmeer Mirza - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 3%

Tori Weaver - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Nicholas Scheper - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Calvert Hall College 3%

Katie Zimmerman - THE PROM - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Skylar Lane - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 3%

Terrell Chambers - DON'T BOTHER ME, I CAN'T COPE - Bmore Broadway Live 2%

Ben Azat - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 2%

Tanea Renee - LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL - Baltimore Center Stage 2%

Ian Donoway - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 2%

Josh Ruppenkamp - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Aly Kaiser - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 2%

Jarod Glou - GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE - Way Off Broadway Dinner Theatre 2%

Cynthia Avecedo - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Adam Yastrzemsky - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 2%

Pat Collins - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Laura Wonsala - CHAPLIN! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 2%

Jonah Wade - INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 2%

Xander Conte - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 1%

Katie Sheldon - MARY POPPINS - Suburban Players 1%

Michael Livingston - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 1%

Bella Comotto - DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Children’s Playhouse of Maryland 1%

Awa Sal Secka - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - ArtsCentric 1%

Eyvo Johnson - CABARET - Phoenix Festival Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Justin Patterson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc 7%

Natalie Hudson - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 6%

Adam Yastrzemsky - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc 5%

Pamela Northrup - AGNES OF GOD - Maryland Theatre Collective 4%

Lura Thompson as Lady Mary Moore - COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 4%

Gabriel Alejandro - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 4%

Kevin Shreve - COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 4%

Julia Williams - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 3%

Bill Denison - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Ashley Baker - LYNN NOTTAGE'S SWEAT - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Vince Eisenson - HAMLET - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

Amy Hebb - MISERY - Other Voices Theatre 2%

Molly McVickers - OUR TOWN - Dundalk Community Theater 2%

Matt Baughman - ANGELS IN AMERICA: A GAY FANTASIA ON NATIONAL THEMES, PART ONE: MILLENNIUM APPROACHES AND PART TWO: PERESTROIKA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 2%

Lauren Jackson - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Vagabond Players Inc. 2%

Julia Williams - THE TOWN FOP - Maryland Renaissance Festival 2%

Jayna Raines - KISSING CHRISTINE - Embassy Thearte 2%

Bobbi Vinson - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc 2%

Seth Thompson - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Jacob Stibbe - MANKIND - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Netanya Brittain - SILENT SKY - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Sabriaya Shipley - HURRICANE DIANE - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Brenna Peerbolt - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cumberland Theatre 1%

Timoth David Copney - THE DINNER PARTY - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 1%

Mars Allen - U THOUGHT I WAS HIM - Arena Players 1%



Best Play

ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc 10%

AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 9%

A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 8%

COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 6%

AGNES OF GOD - Maryland Theatre Collective 6%

AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cumberland Theatre 4%

ANGELS IN AMERICA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 4%

CLUE - Washington County Playhouse 4%

ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Vagabond Players Inc. 4%

THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 3%

OUR TOWN - Dundalk Community Theater 3%

THE DINNER PARTY - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 3%

THE TOWN FOP - Maryland Renaissance Festival 2%

HAMLET - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

SWEAT - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

HARVEY - Everyman Theatre 2%

WHOSE WIVES ARE THEY ANYWAY? - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 2%

MISERY - Other Voices Theatre 2%

HURRICANE DIANE - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cumberland Theatre 2%

U THOUGHT I WAS HIM - Arena Players 2%

VARIATIONS ON THE END - Rapid Lemon Productions 2%

KISSING CHRISTINE - Embassy Thearte 2%

SILENT SKY - Milburn Stone Theater 1%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brendon E. McCabe - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 6%

Jim Stoneberger - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 6%

Scott J. Riley & Dave Bridges - COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 5%

Rhett Wolford - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Sammy Jungwirth - THE PROM - Cockpit in Court Summer Theater 4%

Matthias Pridgeon - WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION - Calvert Hall College 4%

Thomas Jenkeleit - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 4%

Sawyer Jenkins, Jerard Puckett, and Don Llewellyn - SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE! - Embassy Thearte 4%

Rhett Wolford - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Jessie Krupkin - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 4%

Diane Smith - ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 3%

Baz Wenger - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Scott Ruble - KINKY BOOTS - Authentic community theatre (ACT) 3%

Lee Hebb - MISERY - Other Voices Theatre 2%

David A.Hopkins - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Sammy Jungwirth - DESCENDANTS - Children’s Playhouse of Maryland 2%

Mark Koncurat and Greg Watt - INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 2%

Baz Wenger - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Robert Books - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 2%

Thomas Jenkeleit - HEAD OVER HEELS - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Mika Nakano - R/J - Strand Theater Company 2%

Kathryn Kawecki - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Sammy Jungwirth - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 2%

Stephen Foreman - SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM - Silhouette Stages 2%

Daniel Conway - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - ArtsCentric 2%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Corey Brown - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 12%

Rhett Wolford - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Cumberland Theatre 10%

Travis Fouche - GREASE - Washington County Playhouse 8%

Stephen M. Deininger - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Vagabond Players Inc. 6%

Ian Gallanar - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 5%

Mark Ashby - NEXT TO NORMAL - Embassy Thearte 5%

Sawyer Jenkins - SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE! - Embassy Thearte 5%

Matt Coyle - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 5%

Madeline 'MO' Oslejsek - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 4%

Madeline 'MO' Oslejsek - R/J - Strand Theater Company 4%

Denise Adams - MISSING MARISA/KISSING CHRISTINE - Embassy Thearte 4%

Troy Burton - U THOUGHT I WAS HIM - Arena Players 4%

Justin Greenman - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Jane Schwartz - HEAD OVER HEELS - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Marc smith - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Dundalk Community Theaterj 3%

Sean Hickey - MISERY - Other Voices Theatre 3%

Jen Scorziello - SHE LOVES ME - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Jen Scorziello - SISTER ACT THE MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 2%

Jane Schwartz - HURRICANE DIANE - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Max Garner - VARIATIONS ON THE END - Rapid Lemon Productions 2%

Madeline 'MO' Oslejsek - HIGH SCHOOL COVEN - Strand Theater Company 2%

Todd Mion - DEAD MAN'S CELL PHONE - Fells Point Corner Theatre 2%

Jane Schwartz - MANKIND - Iron Crow Theatre 1%

Justin Sabe - CRISIS MODE: LIVING PILIPINO IN AMERICA - Strand Theater Company 1%

Mo Oslejsek - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Hayley Blankenship - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 7%

Justin Patterson - SHREK! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 5%

Erika Webb as Martha - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 5%

Joel Hoover - THE PROM - Cumberland Theatre 5%

Bella Comotto - MARY POPPINS - Suburban Players 4%

Darren McDonnell - THE PROM - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 4%

Alana Knobel - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 3%

Andrew Watkins as Ram - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Embassy Thearte 3%

Caleb Whitcomb - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - Other Voices Theatre 3%

Dale Fleetwood - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Seth Fallon - THE WEDDING SINGER - Silhouette Stages 2%

Eric Bray - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Phoenix Festival Theatre 2%

Casey Golden - CHAPLIN! THE MUSICAL - Players on Air Inc 2%

Anitra McKinney - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - ArtsCentric 2%

Mikey Virts - JIMMY BUFFETT’S ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Jordan Kline - THE PROM - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Lauren Waller - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 2%

Valerie Adams Rigsbee - SISTER ACT - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 2%

Lashelle Bray - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Phoenix Festival Theatre 2%

Annette Larson - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - September Song Musical Theatre 2%

Micaela Oliverio - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Tiffany Beckford - THE PROM - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Arianna Clark - THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL - Milburn Stone Theater 1%

Mark Dixon - SHE LOVES ME - Milburn Stone Theater 1%

Jordan Stocksdale - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Toby’s Dinner Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Laura Wonsala - ROMEO AND JULIET - Players on Air Inc 11%

Kaitlin Ruby - AGNES OF GOD - Maryland Theatre Collective 5%

Emily Kenney as Lady Audrey Morrow - COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 5%

Johnny Anthony - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 4%

Shea- Mikel Green - ANGELS IN AMERICA - Maryland Ensemble Theatre 3%

Dale Fleetwood - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Ashley Baker - SWEAT - Milburn Stone Theater 3%

Surasree Das - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 3%

Joe Staton - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Brian Records - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 3%

Alexander Kafarakis - HARVEY - Everyman Theatre 3%

Julia Creutzer - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 3%

timothy d copney - NEIL SIMON'S THE DINNER PARTY - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 2%

Scott J. Riley - COURTING OR HENRY V PART 2.0 - Embassy Thearte 2%

Bill Dennison - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Holly Gibbs - RICHARD III - Maryland Renaissance Festival 2%

Jace Courrier - A FEW GOOD MEN - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Dylan Arredondo - AS YOU LIKE IT - Chesapeake Shakespeare Company 2%

Tiana Lockhart - THE LADY WAS A GENTLEMAN - Strand Theater Company 2%

Katlynn Lahman as Server - KISSING CHRISTINE - Embassy Thearte 2%

Hana Clarice - HURRICANE DIANE - Iron Crow Theatre 2%

Joe Staton - THE TAMING OF THE SHREW - Cumberland Theatre 2%

Jonathan Lightner - ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST - Vagabond Players Inc. 2%

Noah Silas - U THOUGHT I WAS HIM - Arena Players 1%

Ruth Brittain - AGATHA CHRISTIE'S MURDER ON THE NILE - Milburn Stone Theater 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL - Children's Playhouse of Maryland 15%

SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK, LIVE! - Embassy Thearte 13%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Artistic Synergy of Baltimore 13%

A WINNIE THE POOH CHRISTMAS TAIL - Cumberland Theatre 12%

A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS - Washington County Playhouse 12%

INTO THE WOODS - Theatreworks Live 9%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Children’s Playhouse of Maryland 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Starlight Theatricals 5%

DISNEY’S DESCENDANTS - Children’s Playhouse of Maryland 5%

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Cockpit in court Summer Theater 4%

PIRATES! - Theatreworks Live 3%

CAMP ROCK - Theatreworks Live 2%

DESCENDENTS - Children’s Playhouse of Maryland 2%