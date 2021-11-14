Wiener Staatsoper Tightens COVID-19 Restrictions For Live Events

The Wiener Staatsoper website reported recently that beginning next week, performances at the Wiener Staatsoper Opera House will continue to run, but with stricter coronavirus restrictions. The 2G+ rule will be in effect for all performances attended by 25 or more audience members. This means that even if a patron has been fully vaccinated (minus a booster), they will still need to present a negative Covid-19 PCR test taken within 48 hours of the production. The test will have needed to be done within that time frame to be considered valid for entry to any upcoming performance for the time being.

It is not known how long these new restrictions will remain in place. More information on the opera house's current health and safety guidelines can be found here.

You can read their full statement regarding the changed policy here.

Photo Credit: Peter Mayr