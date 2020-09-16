Vienna's Rabenhof Theatre Receives Audio Upgrade from Avantis

The delivery of an Avantis sound console has been added to the many upgrades throughout the theatre.

Vienna's Rabenhof Theatre is preparing to reopen its doors after shutdown amidst the global pandemic. It is set to return with a brand new audio system, reports Entertainment Technology Now News.

The theatre recently underwent major refurbishment in 2008 after the location was converted into a theatre in the 1990s. The building was originally a workers' assembly hall.

In the tension between E- and U-, the Rabenhof Theater offers contemporary, urban folk theater with a pop-cultural approach. The spectrum ranges from literary evenings to children's theater, drama, musicals and baroque operas. International literary stars can be found on the program as well as the stars of the local theater, cabaret and film & television scene. Likewise, "newcomers" also have their chance to reach a broader audience for the first time in the municipal building theater. An essential element is the contemporary political satire, which is cultivated in the most diverse forms in the Rabenhof. A number of national and international nominations and awards testify to the artistic innovative strength of the Rabenhof Theater.

