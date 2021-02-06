Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Salzburger Landestheater Presents THE MAGIC FLUTE

The production premieres on February 28, 2021 at Salzburg State Theatre. Performances will run through June 13, 2021.

Feb. 6, 2021  
Salzburger Landestheater presents The Magic Flute by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart. The production features a libretto by Emanuel Schikaneder and is performed in German with English surtitles.

In this opera, the Queen of the Night persuades Prince Tamino to rescue her daughter Pamina from captivity under the high priest Sarastro; instead, he learns the high ideals of Sarastro's community and seeks to join it. Separately, then together, Tamino and Pamina undergo severe trials of initiation, which end in triumph, with the Queen and her cohorts vanquished. The earthy Papageno, who accompanies Tamino on his quest, fails the trials completely but is rewarded anyway with the hand of his ideal female companion, Papagena.

Learn more at https://www.salzburger-landestheater.at/en/produktionen/die-zauberfloete-2.html?ID_Vorstellung=4161.


