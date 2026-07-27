SCHLAGERREVUE: KOMM EIN BISSCHEN MIT NACH ITALIEN Will Come to Tschauner Bühne

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Vienna's Tschauner Bühne will transport audiences to the golden age of postwar pop music with Schlagerrevue: Komm ein bisschen mit nach Italien, a lively musical comedy celebrating the unforgettable German-language hits of the 1950s and 1960s.

Filled with sunshine, romance, and nostalgic charm, the production captures the carefree spirit of the economic boom years through a soundtrack of beloved Schlager classics infused with an Italian flair. Audiences can expect familiar songs including "Tipi-Tipi-Tipso," "Zwei kleine Italiener," "Die süßesten Früchte," and the title tune "Komm ein bisschen mit nach Italien," woven into a lighthearted comedy of mistaken identities.

Designed as family-friendly entertainment, the revue blends nostalgic melodies with colorful characters, featuring a spirited vocal quartet accompanied by the Tschauner Combo under the musical direction of Jürgen Tauber. The production aims to recreate the legendary style and infectious optimism of the 1950s and 1960s, inviting audiences to relive a carefree era of summer holidays, beachside romance, and classic pop tunes.

The production features a dialogue book by Alexander Kuchinka, with direction and musical direction by Markus Richter. Jürgen Kapaun serves as co-director, with costume design by Juergen Christian Hoerl, scenic design by Petra Fibich-Patzelt, makeup by Julia Artner, and lighting and sound by Andreas Schmidinger.

The cast includes Barbara Endl-Kapaun, Daniela Lehner, Georg Hasenzagl, and Markus Richter, accompanied live by the Tschauner Combo.

Schlagerrevue: Komm ein bisschen mit nach Italien is presented as a co-production with Theater 82er Haus.

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